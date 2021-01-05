Thousands with disabilities, those who care for them get vaccinated

Around 1,200 men and women with disabilities, along with their caregivers, therapists and medical staff were vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Shalva National Center in Jerusalem on Tuesday.MDA and Shalva volunteers administered the vaccines to the thousands who came in from all across Israel, setting up booths throughout Shalva's sports complex to inoculate the large group of people.Shalva notes that with the vaccinations, those with disabilities who were inoculated can now return to normal routine within the scope of things.They will be able to continue therapies at facilities with the proper equipment to do so, without worrying if Israel will be heading into another lockdown - which would otherwise leave many of the treatments inaccessible."We were honored and delighted to host this vital inoculation campaign that brings with it hope for a brighter tomorrow and reveals the light at the end of this bleak coronavirus tunnel," said Shalva founder Kalman Samuels. "It is an optimistic, heartening beginning for what we collectively pray shall be a wonderful new tomorrow for all of us in Israel and around the world."
