Jerusalem Biblical Zoo welcomes first Asiatic lion cubs bred in captivity

The Jerusalem Biblical Zoo welcomed the first ever Asiatic lion cubs ever born in captivity, Israel21 reported.The cubs' parents, the lion Gir and lioness Yasha, were brought over to Israel a few years ago from Sweden and Germany respectively as part of a breeding program. Smaller than their African relatives with a smaller main and a larger tail tuft, these lions once lived everywhere from the Middle East to India, but only 500 are left in the wild in India, with around 200 being bred in zoos.In a May 22 Facebook post in honor of Jerusalem Day, the zoo revealed that one of the cubs was to be named Lion, after Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Both cubs are currently spending quality time with their mother – as they would with in the wild – as well as with their father, Israel21 reported.The cubs will soon be shown to the public, since the famous Jerusalem zoo has opened its doors once again now that many of the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.However, the zoo has asked that visitors help keep the lions safe by maintaining distance and not being too loud.