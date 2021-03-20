Jerusalem Botanical Gardens hosts fantasy festival for Passover

The gardens are in full bloom and over the course of the Passover holiday, and are inviting the public to enjoy a "magical" spring festival.

Visitors to the gardens will be welcomed by fantasy characters, and can participate in a variety of activities such as necklace making and animal track identification workshops. A storyteller will regale visitors with mythological tales concerning plants.

The festival is suited for children from age three to 10.

Over the holiday, there will also be tours of the garden' tropical greenhouse and tours of the African plant section of the gardens' where visitors can learn about the types of plants that may have helped the Israelites leave Egypt. There will also be a photography competition with prizes for those who take the best photograph of the gardens' wildflowers.

Updates about the festival can be found on the gardens' Facebook page and website: https://www.botanic.co.il/

