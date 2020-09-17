Jerusalem city sanitation workers give citizens a new year's blessing

The Jerusalem municipality's sanitation workers took part in an initiative in which they formed the Hebrew phrase "Shanah tovah" (the equivalent of "Happy New Year") using the trucks they do their jobs with, as part of a video produced by the Jerusalem municipality. "The sanitation employees of Jerusalem deserve praise for partaking in Jerusalem cleaning revolution, as well as their heartfelt gesture for the people of the city," Said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "Let us all have a happy New Year and continue our efforts to have a clean city." Jerusalem's sanitation workers have been working to clean the streets of the city from various form of dirt, trash piles and even abandoned cars, as well as regular gardening work. This on top of the regular cleaning that takes place in the city.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });