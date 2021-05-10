The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Day: Smotrich visits Sheikh Jarrah amid tensions

On the backdrop of frequent protests, Ramadan, and rising tensions all over Jerusalem, Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich visited Sheikh Jarrah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 10, 2021 16:05
Religious Zionist Party leaders blocked by crowds at Sheikh Jarrah, May 10, 2021. (Credit: Courtesy)
The head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich paid the site of heated tensions and riots, Sheikh Jarrah, a visit on Monday, Jerusalem Day. 
"History repeats itself," he said. "Every time Israel tries to compromise with the Arabs who deny our right to exist, terror reigns wild.
"It was like that during the Oslo Accords, and it is like that now – the legitimization of [Ra'am Party head Mansour] Abbas and other terror-supporters." 
He concluded by calling out to fellow political leaders to "stop the disgrace." 
Specifically, he called out "Gideon [Sa'ar]" and "Naftali [Bennet]" by name. 
Sheikh Jarrah has been the site of heated tensions in recent weeks due to a High Court case determining the fate of four Palestinian families' future in their current homes in the neighborhood. 
Late Sunday night, approximately seven Palestinians were injured in clashes with police. 
And, on Friday, Israel Police and Border Police clashed with dozens of protesters in the neighborhood, culminating in the arrest of two protesters. 
Balad Chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh said at the time that he would join protesters at Sheikh Jarrah on Friday "to continue the struggle for the rights of the residents." 
The crisis in Sheikh Jarrah has caught the attention of leaders and organizations worldwide, who condemned Israel's management of the situation as well as the riots that followed throughout Jerusalem. 
"Jerusalem Day is supposed to be a day of celebration, but Jerusalem is burning instead," said Meretz head MK Nitzan Horowitz. 
"We are seeing very disturbing scenes of violence, and this isn't new. It's been going on for a few months already - the police is not doing enough," he added. 
Horowitz was specifically referring to the approval of "provocative marches that could've been avoided," presumably referring to the Flag March taking place on Monday afternoon. 
"This only adds fuel to the fire," he insisted. 
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.  


