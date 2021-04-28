The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem highlights April 30-May 6: What's new in the capital?

From an unusual lecture and an online screening of the 2017 documentary The Poetess to a special concert devoted to the music of Jalal a-Din Rumi.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
APRIL 28, 2021 13:46
THE HEBREW Music Museum offers visitors VR options to learn of the music once played in the Temple. (photo credit: ITAY NADAV)
FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Jerusalem City Hall invites the public for a free jazz concert to be held at Ha-Kipud Park on Derech Hahoresh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the music, the event includes a bazaar where local artisans will sell ceramics and jewels.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

The National Library and the DocAviv film festival invite the public for a special online screening of the 2017 movie The Poetess about Saudi female poet Hissa Hilal who amazed the entire Arab world when she read her poem “The Chaos of Fatwas” during the 2010 reality television program Million’s Poet aired on Abu Dhabi TV. The powerful poem gained her wide recognition and she eventually won third prize at the contest and was awarded roughly $800,000. Since her words lashed out against those who use religion as an excuse to harm others and preach hate, she also received death threats. Since the release of the movie, she edited and published the 2010 anthology Divorce and Kholu’ Poetry, which brings together poems by different Bedouin women from several generations and the 2011 collection of her own poems titled Enlightenment. 
The public is also invited to attend “Full Black Half-Moon,” an online lecture in Hebrew by Prof. Nidaa Khoury from Ben-Gurion University about women Arab poets in light of this unique film. 
The event is held as part of the “Ramadan Nights from Jerusalem” series of events.
‘The Poetess’ can be viewed online via the DocAviv website from April 26 to May 31 at the cost of NIS 20 and has English and Hebrew subtitles. “Full Black Half-Moon” will take place on May 2 at 6 p.m. and is free of charge. Register at: ramadan-events.webflow.io/english 
The Hebrew Music Museum is one of the few places in Jerusalem where one can see – and play – the masenqo, a single-stringed bowed lute employed by the Azmari singers in Ethiopia. Many other rare musical instruments are on display with the goal to showcase all the cultures where Jewish people once lived. The museum recently reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown and features an African harp made from a rhino’s horn (given as an anonymous donation), a Polish violin, a Balkan Bouzouki, a Tunisian Mizwad (bagpipe) and many other fascinating instruments, all sanitized daily. Visitors who take the guided tour will not only learn about them, but will also be given the option to touch them and play. The museum also includes a unique virtual reality gallery where the music of the Hebrew Temple in Jerusalem is explored. In addition to the guided tours, the museum also offers tablets for those interested in exploring the exhibitions at their own pace using earphones. 
The Hebrew Music Museum is on 10 Joel Moses Salomon St. Open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 60 NIS per ticket, senior citizens and children age 5 and up pay NIS 45. Students pay NIS 40 and a soldier NIS 32. Phone (02) 540-6505, hebrewmusicmuseum.com 

THURSDAY MAY 6


Confederation House honors the rich musical legacy of Persia by offering a special concert by Hanna Jahanforooz titled “From Iran to Rumi,” devoted to the works of Sufi poet Jalal a-Din Rumi. The concert follows the release of the 2015 album Red Rose. This is the third album by the Iranian-born Jewish singer and her premier show at this venue. She will be performing alongside guitar player Idan Armoni, darbuka player Ben Dagovich, Persian nai player Lillian Bezalel and dancer Noa Framer.
From Iran to Rumi will be performed at Confederation House 12 Emile Botta St on May 6 at 8:30 p.m. NIS 60 per ticket. Audience members will be asked to present a green badge to ensure health regulations are kept before they are allowed to enter the venue. Info: (02) 539-9365.
CHATEAUBRIAND was a formidable man of letters in 19th century France as well as a diplomat, which is why a French Cultural Institute in Jerusalem is named in his honor. The serene building offers a pleasant green garden with Wi-Fi for anyone interested in sitting down to relax for a few hours with a laptop, or a good book. French readers will enjoy the library and those who wish to learn French (or Hebrew, or Arabic) will be able to find classes to meet their needs. A new language tandem program called Blabla allows people to practice with others free of charge in the garden and make new friends. A short walking distance from Damascus Gate, this little gem of civility is worthy of a visit.
French Institute Chateaubriand on 23 Salah al Din Rd., open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (02) 628-2451. 
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column. 


museum history virtual reality National Library of Israel
