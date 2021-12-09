Jerusalem highlights: December 10-16

FRIDAY DECEMBER 10 – Come watch the fast-paced action thriller Riders of Justice shown today at 9:30 p.m. as part of the Jerusalem Cinematheque Nordic Cinema Showcase. Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, this is but one taste of the great films being produced up north. Others include a highly unusual event honoring silent films with pianist Rodika Foigelman providing the music for the 1926 black and white silent film Girl in Tails directed by Karin Swanström (Tuesday Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.). and the 2020 film Ladies of Steel from director Pamela Tola (Friday Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.). For more info, visit: shorturl.at/chkDT NIS 40 per ticket, phone (02) 565-4333 to order. Please note films are shown with Hebrew subtitles only.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 11 – Come learn about the impressive body of works ceramics master Israel Bankir left behind during a weekend trip to the Ein Ha’yam neighborhood in Haifa. A master of the Terra sigillata technique employed since ancient times by the Romans, Bankir was a student of Hanna Zuntz who is regarded as the great mother of pottery in this country. Bankir’s legacy is passed on thanks to his friend Dr. Kamil Sari who guides members of the public in the studio located at 30 HaOgen Street. Email [email protected] to book a guided tour.

Or stay close to home and enjoy Judith’s Angels, an intriguing new production by Mikro Theater which explores the larger themes behind the Book of Judith. Created by Mikro Theater art director Irina Gorelik and dancer Miriam Engel, this performance explores the struggle between two angels over this powerful woman’s soul. Was she heroic? Or is she a victim of her society? Shown in Hebrew with Russian subtitles, this is a pay as you see fit performance. Patrons book online and pay as much as they can (or want to) at entrance. For those 16 years of age or older. 8 p.m. Jerusalem Theater (20 Marcus Street).

Call (02) 560-5755 for tickets or visit www.mikro.co.il/mainpage to learn more.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 12 – Those seeking even more Danish things to enjoy after Riders of Justice would relish a visit to Nordic Café at 10 Alzahra Street near the Old City of Jerusalem. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. this trendy Scandinavian-style eatery offers fresh juices, salads and baked goods at highly reasonable rates. Expect a Christmas tree and a lovely wall painting of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13 – Visit the Agripas 12 Gallery to enjoy Neopstism? Neosent? curated by Lena Zaidel and Sasha Okun. The exhibition explores what would happen if, during an age of COVID-19 and alienation, artists embrace the visual values of Madame Le Brun, Johan Pasch or Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin. With the exception of Chardin, who is considered a great painter, most of the 18th century painters referred to in the group exhibition are seen as decorative or portraitists. As Gideon Ofrat noted, when Friedrich Schiller discussed sentimentalism, the German poet used it to mean artificial poetry which longs for nature while being cut off from it. Ofrat reasoned that when a postmodern artist depicts a landscape he is bringing back to the canvas “a formula of nature” yet here is a unique chance to see current artists like Bitya Rosenak or Boris Katz engage in dialog which is almost 300 years in the making.

Opening hours from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 14 – The Mawwal Baladi [Rural Music] Festival kicks off at the Museum for Islamic Art with violinist Nassim Dakwar and Rabbi David Menachem who will explore Jewish musical heritage from the Golden Age of Islamic Spain with singer Rozan Khoury. The Jewish Voices of Yemen will perform on Wednesday (Dec. 15) at 8 p.m. Tamar Shawki will sing hits from Lebanon on Thursday (Dec. 16) at 8 p.m. On Friday (Dec. 17) at noon the Bedouin-Jewish music of Azazme will be played with oud master and musical director of the festival Yair Dalal. The Azazme are a Bedouin people that traditionally lived in the part of the country which is now the Israeli-Egyptian border. NIS 60 per ticket per show and NIS 200 for all four concerts. Call (02) 566-1291 for tickets. The museum is located at 2 Palmach Street.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 15 – Where Do Babies Come From? You might already know, but why not attend the opening of the same-titled exhibition by Ruth Schreiber today at 7 p.m. at the Ramban Synagogue (4 Amazia Street)? As described by Barry Davis in this paper, the exhibition deals with contemporary pregnancy and childbirth techniques and practices. In addition, Prof. Rabbi Avraham Steinberg will discuss Halachic solutions to medical challenges on Dec. 19 (Sunday) at 6 p.m. at the same location. Open Sundays and Thursdays 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Exhibition will be on display until December 30. To visit by special appointment, please email [email protected]

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16 – Come listen to the Mika Sade Live Show at Nocturno Live (7 Bezalel Street) today at 8 p.m. The concert is likely to include English songs from her 2019 album My Emotions and her original electronic homage to Hebrew pop classics such as Corinne Allal’s Rare Breed (Zan Nadeer). NIS 40 per ticket at presale/NIS 50 at the box office. Call 077-700-8510 or visit nocturno.co.il/en/live/