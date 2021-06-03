Jerusalem highlights June 4-10: What's new in Israel's capital?

THURSDAY JUNE 3: The Jerusalem Cinematheque opens a celebration of contemporary Italian films with a screening of Thou Shalt Not Hate by director Mauro Mancini. The critically acclaimed movie tells the story of a medical doctor with Jewish roots who abandons an injured man in a car wreck once he sees the man is a neo-Nazi sporting a tattoo of a swastika on his chest.The role is played by Alessandro Gassmann, son of the late great Italian actor Vittorio Gassman. In accepting the role, the actor nods at real life, as he is an Italian artist with Jewish roots. The film will be screened at 6 p.m. Other movies to be aware of include The Predators (Monday at 8:30 p.m.), the 2020 debut film by actor-turned-director Pietro Castellitto. A dark comedy that puts two very different Rome-based families on a collision course: the working class and radical-right-leaning Vismaras and the middle-class liberal-leaning Pavones.A warmer approach to the current issues facing Italian society will be explored in the 2021 film Genitori vs Influencer, which means parents against social media influencers – a light-hearted comedy about a father who attempts to rescue his daughter from the clutches of social media only to become a social media influencer himself (June 12 at 9:15 p.m).A full listing of the movies screened can be seen online. 11 Hebron Rd., (02) 565-4333. Tickets are NIS 40.
TUESDAY JUNE 8: Jerusalem Folk Music evening returns to Silo Cafe with Nes (Miracle), a band that boldly bridges the generation gap, as it includes lead singer Ami Mandelman with band members Uriya Bartal, Jenny Pakman and Simon (Shpitz), who are half his age. The laid-back folk and rock fusion band will be followed by Canadian-Israeli singer Maayan Bevis and guitar player Yaniv Hayun. Bevis is the lead singer and songwriter for the indy rock band Maybe Raincoat. Brenda Needle and Mark Clarfield will delight the audience with Irish and English folk songs and musical theater power-couple Alon and Shani will perform little-known gems from the history of Broadway. This is a lot of music to enjoy and a chance to take part in a decades-long tradition of musical celebration in Jerusalem.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 9: Interested in buying an elephant? While one would not likely be on offer, you might chance on useful household items, toys or even books and a good ring or two at the White Elephant Sale held today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emunah Building at 6 Arlozorov St., an easy walking distance from bus lines 17 and 19. Why not try your luck?
THEATER LOVERS who are curious about the future of the Hebrew stage might do well to consider watching The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico García Lorca, staged with teenage actors thanks to the Nurit Katzir Jerusalem Theater Center. The performance will be held today at 8:30 p.m. This is but one of eight different productions that include a theater adaptation of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (June 21 at 7 p.m.) and Anna Louise and Anton by Erich Kästner (June 22 at 6:30 p.m). An excellent choice for anyone with a special teenager in their lives who might be a theatrical talent looking for inspiration.
For tickets, (02) 545-6200 or katzir@jerusalem.muni.il. The Nurit Katzir Jerusalem Theater Center is at 4 Yitzhak Elchanan St. Enter via Liberty Bell Park. NIS 30 per ticket.
GETTING BY with a little help: If the COVID-19-impacted year and the recent military operation in Gaza left you or someone you love in worse condition and in need of some support, Jerusalem has a wealth of English-speaking support groups, from compulsive eating disorders and over-eating to dealing with depression and recovering from stress. For further details, reach out to the self-help department at Jerusalem City Hall: (02) 500-0848 or stsabina@jerusalem.muni.il
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.
Café Silo is at 7 Derech Beit Lehem which is also the end of the parking lot at First Station. Admission is NIS 40 and all drinks and food that one orders are extra. Please dress warmly. The musical evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 10:30 p.m.
