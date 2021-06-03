The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem highlights June 4-10: What's new in Israel's capital?

Jerusalem Folk Music evening returns to Silo Cafe with Nes (Miracle), a band that boldly bridges the generation gap

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JUNE 3, 2021 17:31
ENGLISH-SPEAKING support groups are active across the city, illustrative (photo credit: ADRIANNA GEO/UNSPLASH)
ENGLISH-SPEAKING support groups are active across the city, illustrative
(photo credit: ADRIANNA GEO/UNSPLASH)
THURSDAY JUNE 3: The Jerusalem Cinematheque opens a celebration of contemporary Italian films with a screening of Thou Shalt Not Hate by director Mauro Mancini. The critically acclaimed movie tells the story of a medical doctor with Jewish roots who abandons an injured man in a car wreck once he sees the man is a neo-Nazi sporting a tattoo of a swastika on his chest.
The role is played by Alessandro Gassmann, son of the late great Italian actor Vittorio Gassman. In accepting the role, the actor nods at real life, as he is an Italian artist with Jewish roots. The film will be screened at 6 p.m.
Other movies to be aware of include The Predators (Monday at 8:30 p.m.), the 2020 debut film by actor-turned-director Pietro Castellitto. A dark comedy that puts two very different Rome-based families on a collision course: the working class and radical-right-leaning Vismaras and the middle-class liberal-leaning Pavones.
A warmer approach to the current issues facing Italian society will be explored in the 2021 film Genitori vs Influencer, which means parents against social media influencers – a light-hearted comedy about a father who attempts to rescue his daughter from the clutches of social media only to become a social media influencer himself (June 12 at 9:15 p.m).
A full listing of the movies screened can be seen online.
11 Hebron Rd., (02) 565-4333. Tickets are NIS 40.

TUESDAY JUNE 8: Jerusalem Folk Music evening returns to Silo Cafe with Nes (Miracle), a band that boldly bridges the generation gap, as it includes lead singer Ami Mandelman with band members Uriya Bartal, Jenny Pakman and Simon (Shpitz), who are half his age. The laid-back folk and rock fusion band will be followed by Canadian-Israeli singer Maayan Bevis and guitar player Yaniv Hayun. Bevis is the lead singer and songwriter for the indy rock band Maybe Raincoat. Brenda Needle and Mark Clarfield will delight the audience with Irish and English folk songs and musical theater power-couple Alon and Shani will perform little-known gems from the history of Broadway. This is a lot of music to enjoy and a chance to take part in a decades-long tradition of musical celebration in Jerusalem.
Café Silo is at 7 Derech Beit Lehem which is also the end of the parking lot at First Station. Admission is NIS 40 and all drinks and food that one orders are extra. Please dress warmly. The musical evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 9: Interested in buying an elephant? While one would not likely be on offer, you might chance on useful household items, toys or even books and a good ring or two at the White Elephant Sale held today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emunah Building at 6 Arlozorov St., an easy walking distance from bus lines 17 and 19. Why not try your luck?

THEATER LOVERS who are curious about the future of the Hebrew stage might do well to consider watching The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico García Lorca, staged with teenage actors thanks to the Nurit Katzir Jerusalem Theater Center. The performance will be held today at 8:30 p.m. This is but one of eight different productions that include a theater adaptation of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (June 21 at 7 p.m.) and Anna Louise and Anton by Erich Kästner (June 22 at 6:30 p.m). An excellent choice for anyone with a special teenager in their lives who might be a theatrical talent looking for inspiration.

For tickets, (02) 545-6200 or katzir@jerusalem.muni.il. The Nurit Katzir Jerusalem Theater Center is at 4 Yitzhak Elchanan St. Enter via Liberty Bell Park. NIS 30 per ticket.  

GETTING BY with a little help: If the COVID-19-impacted year and the recent military operation in Gaza left you or someone you love in worse condition and in need of some support, Jerusalem has a wealth of English-speaking support groups, from compulsive eating disorders and over-eating to dealing with depression and recovering from stress.
For further details, reach out to the self-help department at Jerusalem City Hall: (02) 500-0848 or stsabina@jerusalem.muni.il

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem Jerusalem Cinematheque Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by