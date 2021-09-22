Jerusalem highlights: September 24-30

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24

The Tower of David Museum offers a rope adventure course, games, and lectures during the holiday of Sukkot. Towers in the Air is composed of seven stations which allow visitors and their children to climb walls, ladders and ropes (and get down using omegas) and in this way soak up a 4,000-year history of the ancient city outdoors. Meant for children aged nine or older (with an adult, meaning a person 16 years old or older) the experience is NIS 100 per ticket with a family zone for children aged 5-9 at a reduced cost of NIS 40. The tours on offer include a 360-degree view of the city from Phasael Tower and the Mystery of Herod’s Palace. Open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Last entry at 6 p.m.) and during the entire holiday. For details call *2884 or sign up online at www.tod.org.il/en

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Those who are interested in cutting-edge artistic movies would delight in the chance to watch I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History as Barbarians (2018) by Romanian film director Radu Jude. Starring Ioana Iacob, the black comedy explores what happens when a theater director hired to produce a spectacle lauding the Romanian military instead creates a show which places a spotlight on the 1941 Odessa massacre where Romanian forces backed by the Nazis murdered roughly 30,000 Jews. Shown at 6:30 p.m. Viewers should be aware this film is 140 minutes long. Subtitles in English and Hebrew. For more info: jer-cin.org.il/en/movie/28795

A Chinese pond heron is spotted at Jerusalem's Botanical Gardens. (credit: DR. YOAV PERLMAN/SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE IN ISRAEL)

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

“Seeing the Invisible” is a new virtual reality exhibition at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens . By downloading an app, visitors will be able to see the artworks via their phones as they tour the gardens. Featuring works by Ai Weiewi (China) Sigalit Landau (Israel) and Mohammed Kazem (UAE), this is a unique chance to see some great art in nature. For details: seeingtheinvisible.art/

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27

See the paintings of Sarah Nina Meridor now shown at the “Fine Structure Construct” exhibition at 12 Agripas gallery. Open today from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the large oil paintings depict Jacob wrestling with the angel as described in Genesis.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

Leshem Shamaym (For the Sake of Heaven) is back! The Hebrew podcast produced by Hansen House and the online culture magazine Erev Rav returns for another season with an interview with video artist Nira Pereg (dated September 13). The collection includes many other artists of note. Perfect for anyone spending some time in the sukkah on the lookout for a good podcast. Site: www.buzzsprout.com/1337275

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29

Enjoy a year of academic education at the Popular University at the cost of NIS 55. The courses on offer include the history of Jerusalem, Middle East history, Conflict Resolution, and Cinema from around the world. Courses are all in Hebrew. Also on offer are language-instruction courses for Yiddish, Arabic, French and Spanish. For more information: (02) 545-6853/4

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30

Aspaklaria Theater at First Station invites you to watch Single Parents about two lawyers who meet while representing their respective clients, who are getting divorced and fall in love. Tickets are NIS 70 at pre-order: (02) 651-1936.

