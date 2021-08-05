The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem highlights: Week of August 6-12

If your Hebrew is good and you have a passion for true crime stories, Lets Talk Murder is your podcast.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 5, 2021 17:35
JERUSALEM IN August offers some nice – and free – outdoor activities, from sport to film. (photo credit: Maarten van den Heuvel/Unsplash)
JERUSALEM IN August offers some nice – and free – outdoor activities, from sport to film.
(photo credit: Maarten van den Heuvel/Unsplash)
FRIDAY AUGUST 6: Breath in and out of Gehenna thanks to free yoga classes on offer at the Valley of Hinnom facing the Jerusalem Cinematheque starting at 4 p.m. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available free of charge; the classes are free as well. Please arrive with clothes you can stretch in. For more details, dial 055-666-5391. Please note that the classes are on offer each Friday until August 31.  
THE STARS MY DESTINATION: The Bareket Observatory in Modi’in will delight anyone with an interest in astronomy and sky-gazing. They offer a wide range of lectures and activities – from staring into the sun (safely) during the day to moon-gazing at night. Talks can be arranged in English as well. www.bareket-astro.com 050-759-8889.   
A SWIM AT THE WOODS: The Jerusalem Forest swimming pool at the Zippori Center provides, as the name clearly leads one to suspect, a chance to swim surrounded by trees. A dip would cost NIS 65 for an adult/ NIS 55 for children between the age of 3-12 and NIS 30 for children from the ages of one year to three years of age. www.zipori.org.il (02) 675-3002. Please call ahead to be sure the pool will be open when you visit.
LETS TALK MURDER: If your Hebrew is good and you have a passion for true crime stories, this is your podcast. Each week, Shelly and Keren discuss murder stories from around the world and the Jewish state. From Arab-Israeli woman Dalal Daoud, who killed her abusive husband Ali and was released from prison in 2019 after 18 years of serving time, to American serial killer Pirate Hicks in 19th Century NYC. This is the podcast to listen to with the door locked and a cold drink in front of you. letstalkmurder.podbean.com  
BEIT AVI CHAI AL HADERECH PODCASTS: These On the Road Hebrew podcasts teach about possible treks in the Land of Israel. It might be a good call to listen before you pack up and head out for the weekend or day trip. The locations covered include Nahal Ayun, Ma’ayan Harod, Mount Tabor and much more. bac.org.il/podcasts/podcast/aal-hadrch
HONEY AND CO: THE FOOD TALKS: Itamar Srulovich and Sari Packer are two Israeli-born chefs who live in London. These programs are in English and the range is breathtaking. From discussions about the complex relations between Palestinian and Israeli foods with Reem Kassis, author of the 2017 book The Palestinian Table, to telling the listener how to cook dishes from their 2021 book Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around the Levant. www.stitcher.com/show/honey-co-the-food-talks
SUNDAY AUGUST 8: Is it possible to change one’s sexual orientation through therapy? What happens when someone is a member of a highly religious community and being an LGBT person is in serious conflicts with such norms? These are the issues explored in The Therapy (2021), shown today at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque in the presence of director and cinematographer Zvi Landsman and producer Ori Szternfeld. The film follows 54 year-old divorced haredi man Lev as he seeks to make his sexual drive towards other men vanish. 23-year-old Ben, who spent seven years in conversion therapy, begins to wonder if such a change is even possible.
The Therapy will be screened on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. 
Tickets are NIS 40. After the movie members of the public will be able to meet and discuss the film with its creators. Location: 11 Hebron Rd, Phone (02) 565-4333.
MONDAY AUGUST 9: Walking Tour of Nahlaot. From Even Yisrael to Ohel Moshe. Go back in time to the 19th century when we visit these picturesque neighborhoods, some of the first built outside of the Old City. Discover tucked-away synagogues as we walk through the picturesque alleyways. Learn about the people who lived here and their daily lives, and how Nahlaot became what it is today.
Meet at the corner of King George and Agrippas streets at 5 p.m. The tour is 2-2.5 hours. 60 NIS/person. RSVP with guide Miriam Simon Phone: 054-521-6933 Site: www.miriamsafiratours.com
TUESDAY AUGUST 10: Palestinian-Israeli artist and actress Raida Adon will present a unique performance in relation to her current exhibition “Strangeness” at the Israel Museum at 7 p.m. today, after which a discussion between Adon, curator Dr. Amitai Mendelsohn and the audience will be held. The video work is 33:30 minutes long. Admission is free but one must sign up in advance via the museum site. 
Israel Museum gallery talks, a meeting with Rauda Adon. www.imj.org.il (02) 670-8811 e-info@imj.org.il It is easy to sign up for the gallery talks in Hebrew via the e-format for that on the Hebrew version of their site.    
THURSDAY AUGUST 12: The Jerusalem Municipality is offering to the public free screening of much-liked films at Kikar HaYareach (Moon Square) at 26 Hillel St each evening at 8:30 p.m. The range includes the 1998 romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love, the 1984 Karate Kid and many other crowd pleasers. The movies will be shown daily from Sunday to Thursday during the entire month of August.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem food murder podcast art tour
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by