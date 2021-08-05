Jerusalem highlights: Week of August 6-12

FRIDAY AUGUST 6: Breath in and out of Gehenna thanks to free yoga classes on offer at the Valley of Hinnom facing the Jerusalem Cinematheque starting at 4 p.m. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available free of charge; the classes are free as well. Please arrive with clothes you can stretch in. For more details, dial 055-666-5391. Please note that the classes are on offer each Friday until August 31.

THE STARS MY DESTINATION: The Bareket Observatory in Modi’in will delight anyone with an interest in astronomy and sky-gazing. They offer a wide range of lectures and activities – from staring into the sun (safely) during the day to moon-gazing at night. Talks can be arranged in English as well. www.bareket-astro.com 050-759-8889.

A SWIM AT THE WOODS: The Jerusalem Forest swimming pool at the Zippori Center provides, as the name clearly leads one to suspect, a chance to swim surrounded by trees. A dip would cost NIS 65 for an adult/ NIS 55 for children between the age of 3-12 and NIS 30 for children from the ages of one year to three years of age. www.zipori.org.il (02) 675-3002. Please call ahead to be sure the pool will be open when you visit.

LETS TALK MURDER: If your Hebrew is good and you have a passion for true crime stories, this is your podcast. Each week, Shelly and Keren discuss murder stories from around the world and the Jewish state. From Arab-Israeli woman Dalal Daoud, who killed her abusive husband Ali and was released from prison in 2019 after 18 years of serving time, to American serial killer Pirate Hicks in 19th Century NYC. This is the podcast to listen to with the door locked and a cold drink in front of you. letstalkmurder.podbean.com

BEIT AVI CHAI AL HADERECH PODCASTS: These On the Road Hebrew podcasts teach about possible treks in the Land of Israel. It might be a good call to listen before you pack up and head out for the weekend or day trip. The locations covered include Nahal Ayun, Ma’ayan Harod, Mount Tabor and much more. bac.org.il/podcasts/podcast/aal-hadrch

HONEY AND CO: THE FOOD TALKS: Itamar Srulovich and Sari Packer are two Israeli-born chefs who live in London. These programs are in English and the range is breathtaking. From discussions about the complex relations between Palestinian and Israeli foods with Reem Kassis, author of the 2017 book The Palestinian Table, to telling the listener how to cook dishes from their 2021 book Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around the Levant. www.stitcher.com/show/honey-co-the-food-talks

SUNDAY AUGUST 8: Is it possible to change one’s sexual orientation through therapy ? What happens when someone is a member of a highly religious community and being an LGBT person is in serious conflicts with such norms? These are the issues explored in The Therapy (2021), shown today at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque in the presence of director and cinematographer Zvi Landsman and producer Ori Szternfeld. The film follows 54 year-old divorced haredi man Lev as he seeks to make his sexual drive towards other men vanish. 23-year-old Ben, who spent seven years in conversion therapy, begins to wonder if such a change is even possible.

The Therapy will be screened on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

Tickets are NIS 40. After the movie members of the public will be able to meet and discuss the film with its creators. Location: 11 Hebron Rd, Phone (02) 565-4333.

MONDAY AUGUST 9: Walking Tour of Nahlaot. From Even Yisrael to Ohel Moshe. Go back in time to the 19th century when we visit these picturesque neighborhoods, some of the first built outside of the Old City. Discover tucked-away synagogues as we walk through the picturesque alleyways. Learn about the people who lived here and their daily lives, and how Nahlaot became what it is today.

Meet at the corner of King George and Agrippas streets at 5 p.m. The tour is 2-2.5 hours. 60 NIS/person. RSVP with guide Miriam Simon Phone: 054-521-6933 Site: www.miriamsafiratours.com

TUESDAY AUGUST 10: Palestinian-Israeli artist and actress Raida Adon will present a unique performance in relation to her current exhibition “Strangeness” at the Israel Museum at 7 p.m. today, after which a discussion between Adon, curator Dr. Amitai Mendelsohn and the audience will be held. The video work is 33:30 minutes long. Admission is free but one must sign up in advance via the museum site.

Israel Museum gallery talks, a meeting with Rauda Adon. www.imj.org.il (02) 670-8811 e-info@imj.org.il It is easy to sign up for the gallery talks in Hebrew via the e-format for that on the Hebrew version of their site.

THURSDAY AUGUST 12: The Jerusalem Municipality is offering to the public free screening of much-liked films at Kikar HaYareach (Moon Square) at 26 Hillel St each evening at 8:30 p.m. The range includes the 1998 romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love, the 1984 Karate Kid and many other crowd pleasers. The movies will be shown daily from Sunday to Thursday during the entire month of August.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.