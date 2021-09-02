Jerusalem highlights: Week of September 3-9

Look back at the year that was and plan the one ahead with a variety of events and options in Jerusalem.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is a Romanian comedy about a schoolteacher (Actress Katia Pascariu) who creates a sex tape with her husband and uploads it to a fetish site. The video is quickly discovered by her peers, students (not to mention their parents) and has serious real-world repercussions. Directed by Radue Jude, the film won the Golden Bear prize for its frank depiction of sexuality and the stressful times we live in during COVID-19. It will be screened today with English subtitles at 8 p.m. at Lev Smadar, 4 Lloyd George St., as part of the Jerusalem Film Festival.

For tickets: 073-326-5889.

Those who are not particularly interested in such topics might enjoy a musical trip in Vienna thanks to the talents of pianist Yevgeny Lisogursky and violinist Genrih Gopin today at 10 a.m. at The New Gallery Artists’ Studios at Gate 22 Teddy Stadium. The music of Strauss, Schubert and Leopold Godowsky will be played followed by historical and musical commentary to benefit the audience. NIS 30 per ticket.

Info: (02) 583-4272

Local artists will show their works, crafters will display what they made with live music at the Fall Festival at 22 Adam St., Armon Hanatziv at Kehilat Moreshet Avraham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4: Cello player Mayu Shviro will perform at HaMazkeka (3 Shoshan St) today at 9 p.m. This is a rare chance to hear one of the best-known cellists in the country, famous for her original work (The Forest and the Sea performed with the Jerusalem Orchestra East and West) as well as a remarkable interpreter of the finest traditions of non-Western music (Bayati Shiraz Mugam).

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5: Visit the Cenacle, also known as the Upper Room where Christians believe Jesus held the Last Supper. Located at King David’s Tomb (5 Ratzabi St), it is called the “upper room” because it is found on the second floor of this same building. The third floor offers a lovely view. This is one of the oldest holy sites in the country, seeing as for nearly 1,000 years people believed King David is buried there. In fact, there are two graves. One is the fake grave the Arab family which controlled the site used to show non-Muslims until the war of 1948 and the other is the “real” grave. Scholars insist there is no evidence to support the claim the remains of King David are actually there or that Jesus dined there either.

King David’s Tomb is a holy site; please dress modestly during your visit. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Info: (02) 581-1911.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6 (EREV ROSH HASHANAH): Get a trim for the new year at Nashville. No, not the country music mecca in Tennessee. The barber shop at 6 Yanai St. While there are no doubt cheaper places to get a trim and a haircut (prices hover at roughly NIS 99) this stylish place will send you off to greet the future with a bounce in your step.

Opening hours are Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (02) 674-7089.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7 (ROSH HASHANAH): Looking for a good book ahead of the holiday season? Why not visit The Book Gallery before the Holy Days? This gem of a store will delight any Bibliophile as it boasts being the largest second-hand bookstore in the country with a catalogue of 40,000 volumes. The gallery is a fantastic place to seek unique books, or books in unusual languages, or simply spend an hour or two roaming the aisles and ponder what you could learn if you only had the time.

The Book Gallery is at 6 Schatz St (26 King George Ave. corner) and is open on non-holidays from Sunday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (02) 623-1087, bookgallery.co.il/

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8 (ROSH HASHANAH): Escape to the roaring 1920s at the Moonshine Escape Room (24 Hillel St) with close friends or a loved one. For those new to the concept, escape rooms offer a highly complex set of riddles. Solving the riddles will eventually allow you to leave the room. Games last for about one hour. Children below the age of 15 must come with an adult and prices range from NIS 150 per person (two adults) to NIS 90 per person (six or more). People from Long Island might get a kick as the fictional law-breaking bar is set in that area.

Hypnosis, the other escape room on offer (39 Hillel St) uses the idea of being locked in a dream. Not being able to solve the riddles would trap you there for good.

Info: moonshine.jerusalem@gmail.com or 054-398-9789.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9: The 1920s are also the theme of the Gatsby Cocktail Bar (18 Hillel St.), which promises to keep you slightly happier than usual with Red Snappers and Unicorn Martinis. Open from Sunday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

