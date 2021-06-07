Jerusalem hotel to be demolished making room for residential buildings

Simulation for the construction plan (Photo Credit: Della Pergola Architects). The hotel , standing for decades, has been out of commission and neglected in recent years and its 2.9 dunams of land will be rezoned for the establishment of two residential buildings, with four floors, 43 apartments, and kindergartens.

The Tourism Ministry has requested the plan be constituted only if a separate plan is approved for the construction of a hotel on Heleni Hamalka Street in the historic Musrara/Morasha neighborhood bordering the Old City. "The House in the Heart of the City," presented the plan with Della Pergola Architects as its editor.

"Jerusalem is moving forward, both in the housing industry and in the tourism industry. This is the next change reflected in the plans to build thousands of new housing units and promote construction plans in the hotel sector," Jerusalem's Mayor, Moshe Lion said.

"This change will be felt more significantly in the coming years, through the establishment of additional projects within the framework of "evacuation construction," The National Outline Plan for Strengthening Existing Buildings Against Earthquakes (TAMA 38), price per occupant, housing for rent and more - all for the benefit of the residents and improving their quality of life," he added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Jerusalem's Municipality approved for deposit, a plan through the local planning and construction committee, to demolish the Reich Hotel in the Beit HaKerem neighborhood, which will be replaced by apartment buildings.