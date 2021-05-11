The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli hotels, attractions open doors to residents from the South

Various hotels, attractions and resorts throughout Israel are offering discounted and free visits for residents living in Gaza border communities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2021 19:58
People enjoy and bath in the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) next to the city of Tiberias on June 23, 2015. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
People enjoy and bath in the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) next to the city of Tiberias on June 23, 2015.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
As tensions increase and rockets fall upon the Gaza border communities, Israeli hotels and attractions are doing all they can to help the residents in more immediate danger find safety elsewhere.
Several hotel and B&B chains have announced that they will be offering discounted stays to residents of the southern cities bordering the Gaza Strip, which have between five and 20 seconds to find shelter when rocket sirens sound.
The ibis hotel in Jerusalem, located in the center of town, is offering guests from the southern cities 50% off their stay, while the David Tower Hotel in Netanya is offering 20% off.
All discounts are dependent on the guests showing identification with an updated address and all stays operate according to the Health Ministry's green label guidelines.
There are also varying levels of discounts for southern Israel residents at Tel Aviv's Opera Tel Aviv, Setai Tel Aviv, Fattal, Brown, Crown Plaza, Grand Beach Tel Aviv and Prima Tel Aviv hotels.
Tzimmer Land, a chain of bed and breakfasts throughout Israel, is also offering 50% off on stays at their various stays for those who live in the south and the Gaza border communities. The company opened a specified registration center especially for residents of those towns to find and book a stay.
Cameri Theater has offered residents of Gaza border communities to come and see its various plays and musicals free of charge, pending reservations made day-of over the phone.
Museums throughout Tel Aviv announced that they would be allowing residents from the South, upon presenting proper identification, to come and visit for free, including the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, HaHaganah Museum, Lechi Museum, Etzel Museum and Palmach Museum.
In addition, free tours of Tel Aviv – including Sarona, the Independence Trail and weekend walking tours – are available to residents of the south, pending pre-registration via their website, where one must select that they are a resident of the South and enter the discount code "5000." 
Petah Tikva's zoo is offering free admission to residents of the South, specifically anyone who lives within 40 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Kinneret Cities Association has also offered those living within 40 kilometers of the Gaza border to come and visit the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) free of charge, including free parking throughout over a dozen parking lots surrounding the shore.


