Jerusalem lights up in purple to honor disabled children

The Jerusalem municipality will light up several iconic buildings across the city in purple throughout Wednesday night in a symbolic expression of appreciation to disabled children, Israeli media reported. Wednesday December 2 marks the International Day of Disabled Persons. Among the landmarks that will light up throughout the night are the String Bridge, positioned at the main entrance to Jerusalem, the municipality building in Safra Square and the Teddy Stadium in the Malha neighborhood. The municipality has teamed up with SHALVA - a non-profit organization that supports and empowers individuals with disabilities in Israel - in order to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons in Jerusalem and to raise awareness of the challenges that disabled children and their families face on a regular basis. The purple color was chosen due to its connection to SHALVA, being identified with the organization. The collaboration between the Jerusalem municipality and SHALVA started last year, with more cities expected to join the initiative this year and illuminate iconic sites in purple. Shalva was founded 30 years ago and has had a tremendous influence on Israel's policies on disabilities. They continue to operate around the clock with rehabilitative services and programs for over 2,000 individuals with disabilities and their families.
