Jerusalem man arrested for allegedly abusing his dog

A 25-year-old man from Jerusalem was arrested for allegedly abusing his dog, according to the police.Police officers arrived at the suspect's house following a report of animal abuse at a house in the city's center by someone who heard the owner yelling at the dog from behind the house's door. The suspect opened the door at the officer's request, and claimed that the dog tore open garbage bags, to explain the terrible smell which was present in the house according to the statement. The officers found the dog in the bathroom and ordered the suspect to release him, at which point they noticed that the animal was bleeding and injured.The Jerusalem city vet was brought in to treat the dog.In January, it was reported that two minors from the village of Kuseifa in southern Israel were arrested after allegedly abusing puppies.The Aruar Police Station received a complaint of animal abuse together with a TikTok video showing two individuals torturing young puppies by cutting their ears.
