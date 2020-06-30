The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem Municipality grants Nefesh B'Nefesh permanent aliyah center



By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2020 15:15
Jerusalem Municipality to grant Nefesh B'Nefesh permanent Aliyah Center (photo credit: THOMAS M. LEITERSDORF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE LTD)
Jerusalem Municipality to grant Nefesh B'Nefesh permanent Aliyah Center
(photo credit: THOMAS M. LEITERSDORF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE LTD)
Amid the rise in demand for Jews to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel), the Jerusalem Municipality has granted a space for Nefesh B'Nefesh, an organization that helps North American Jews immigrate to Israel, to build an aliyah center that will help olim (new immigrants) transition into their new lives.
The new aliyah center, to be located in Jerusalem's National District Court near Israel's Supreme Court, will serve as a spot in the country's capital to help all olim upon their arrival. It will also help  the city itself absorb and acclimate the growing number of immigrants moving to Jerusalem. By building the center the Jerusalem Municipality and Nefesh B'Nefesh aim to attract more olim to the city, which in turn will have a long-lasting positive effect on Jerusalem's economy. 
"We have recently been heavily investing on encouraging aliyah to Jerusalem, while at the same time focusing on assisting the olim transition into their new lives in the city. Jerusalem is a city which encourages Aliyah, largely due to the full range of services we provide to our olim," said Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem, who further spoke on the rising demand for immigration the country has seen amid the coronavirus period. 
"As a leading organization, Nefesh B’Nefesh will in the coming months, have a permanent home in Jerusalem. I would also like to thank Tony Gelbart, chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, for the incredible assistance he gives to Jerusalem’s olim," Lion added.
“We are deeply appreciative to Jerusalem’s Mayor Moshe Lion and the city council, who have seen the immense value of Aliyah for Jerusalem and for all of Israel, and recognized the need to establish a permanent home-base for Nefesh B’Nefesh in their city,” said Tony Gelbart, co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh.
“As we witness the next exciting chapter of Jewish history unfold, we look forward to taking part in assisting Jews from all walks of life and all over the world to fulfill their dream and come home to Israel.”
 


