Jerusalem Municipality grants Nefesh B'Nefesh permanent aliyah center

Amid the rise in demand for Jews to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel), the Jerusalem Municipality has granted a space for Nefesh B'Nefesh , an organization that helps North American Jews immigrate to Israel, to build an aliyah center that will help olim (new immigrants) transition into their new lives.

The new aliyah center, to be located in Jerusalem's National District Court near Israel's Supreme Court, will serve as a spot in the country's capital to help all olim upon their arrival. It will also help the city itself absorb and acclimate the growing number of immigrants moving to Jerusalem. By building the center the Jerusalem Municipality and Nefesh B'Nefesh aim to attract more olim to the city, which in turn will have a long-lasting positive effect on Jerusalem's economy.