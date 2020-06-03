The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Agency estimates 50,000 possible immigrants for 2020

That would constitute almost double the average of recent years.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 3, 2020 14:08
AN ENTHUSIASTIC welcome for new immigrants from France with T-shirts bearing the hashtag (in Hebrew) ‘#choosing Israel.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
AN ENTHUSIASTIC welcome for new immigrants from France with T-shirts bearing the hashtag (in Hebrew) ‘#choosing Israel.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jewish Agency Director-General Josh Schwartz said on Wednesday that Israel can expect up to 50,000 new immigrants from around the world in 2020, almost double the average of recent years.
Schwartz made his comments during the first meeting of the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee on Wednesday at which Likud MK David Bitan was inaugurated as the new committee chairman.
In 2018, approximately 28,000 people immigrated to Israel, but Schwartz said that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely weakened some Jewish communities abroad and could cause a huge spike in aliyah.
Nefesh B’Nefesh which organizes aliyah from North America has said it has seen a massive rise in the number of people applying to make aliyah with them since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the US, while the Qualita organization which assists French immigrants in Israel has said it has also witnessed widespread interest in aliyah in recent months.
Bitan said that the country needed to prepare for large scale immigration because of the pandemic, as well as rising antisemitism, and said he would strive to correct mistakes and discrepancies made in the past regarding efforts to encourage aliyah and absorb immigrants.
“We will advance budgets for these important issues,” he continued, adding that it was also important to help small Jewish communities abroad who might be struggling at present


Tags Jewish Agency nefesh b'nefesh immigrants in israel immigration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by