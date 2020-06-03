Jewish Agency estimates 50,000 possible immigrants for 2020

Jewish Agency Director-General Josh Schwartz said on Wednesday that Israel can expect up to 50,000 new immigrants from around the world in 2020, almost double the average of recent years.Schwartz made his comments during the first meeting of the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee on Wednesday at which Likud MK David Bitan was inaugurated as the new committee chairman. In 2018, approximately 28,000 people immigrated to Israel, but Schwartz said that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely weakened some Jewish communities abroad and could cause a huge spike in aliyah. Nefesh B’Nefesh which organizes aliyah from North America has said it has seen a massive rise in the number of people applying to make aliyah with them since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the US, while the Qualita organization which assists French immigrants in Israel has said it has also witnessed widespread interest in aliyah in recent months. Bitan said that the country needed to prepare for large scale immigration because of the pandemic, as well as rising antisemitism, and said he would strive to correct mistakes and discrepancies made in the past regarding efforts to encourage aliyah and absorb immigrants. “We will advance budgets for these important issues,” he continued, adding that it was also important to help small Jewish communities abroad who might be struggling at present