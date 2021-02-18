Jerusalemite finds inspiration to start gift basket business mid-pandemic

Gift baskets , even when they’re beautifully packaged, tend to overflow with throwaway components or mismatched items – not so with Yael Basket. Her delightful, uniquely packaged, ready-to-gift baskets are equally impressive inside and out. While the bulk of her business was tourist and event related prior to corona, Segal has managed to pivot.

At hundreds of shekels a night, a hotel stay that offers no amenities and meals restricted to your room may not sound too appealing for your weekend getaway. Consider ordering a basket overflowing with booze, cheese, chocolates and other edible delights and beelining for a park or enjoying a romantic evening at home. Have a loved one stuck in bidud? Cheer them up with a bright and fun basket.

“I started my business about two decades ago when my oldest daughter was born,” says Segal. “I wanted to do something that would allow me to stay home with her while still working, so I took my passion for spreading joy and started my small business, Yael Basket.”

That small business eventually grew to be a big one, with Segal working with some of Israel’s leading brands – everything from real estate companies looking to gift clients with baskets after closing on a home, to corporate clients looking to gift their employees custom-made thank-yous. Tourists were another big market for Segal. Whether it was foreigners coming to Israel to celebrate bar/bat mitzvahs or weddings, Segal was often called on to design special baskets for events and hotel rooms as well as for tours.

“When corona hit, I thought my business was over, but it actually got even bigger,” says Segal. “A lot of people don’t want to, or can’t, go outside, so I’ve been designing many baskets for people who want to gift their family and friends with something special while at home or in quarantine.”

Another big market has been newborns and shivas, as many can’t at the moment celebrate milestone events in-person.

“I love what I do. My heart is really in every basket I create. I personalize each basket to what that specific client wants – it can be anything from artisanal foods, olive oil, tea, coffee and wine to creams and soaps or for kids, books, stuffed animals, dolls and blankets.”

While much of what is found in the baskets is sourced locally, Segal has vendors around the world, including in Brazil, where she has women who make bags exclusively for her baskets.

The magic about Segal’s business is that it has grown organically through word of mouth and most of her customers order repeatedly.

Baskets start at NIS 150 (plus NIS 40 delivery in Jerusalem) and the sky is the limit.

“I always say you can put a diamond in a basket if you want!” exclaims Segal.

To inquire about a custom basket: 052-454-1162 or message @yael_basket on Facebook.