Jerusalem Municipality to provide services to retirees at reduced cost

Up 60+ works around the clock to make the transition to pension life easier, as well as offering services to adjust married life to this new reality.

The program, which launched on Tuesday, will be led by social workers and costs NIS 10 per meeting for ten meetings.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion spoke warmly of the program, saying that it "illustrates the city's investment in expanding the services provided to pensioners."

Up 60+ offers a variety of services to encourage activity in this later stage of life, such as sessions and activities on living a healthy lifestyle, computer technologies, and more.

It also offers individual counseling.

"The Jerusalem Municipality will continue to do whatever is necessary to make this transition as easy as possible," added Leon.

On Friday, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis addressed the fate of the elderly as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Israel, saying that the health ministry is planning to administer extra tests on the elderly to help determine when a third COVID-19 vaccine would be necessary.

Sign up for the sessions here. Up60plus.Jerusalem@ginothair.org.il or call 050-672-5608