Jerusalem Municipality to encourage leadership among olim

In the new program provided by the municipality, young new immigrants will learn for about three months how to promote and implement social ideas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2021 17:44
Jerusalem Municipality program to encourage leadership and social entrepreneurship among new immigrants (photo credit: JERUSALEM YOUNG ADULTS CENTER/JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Jerusalem Municipality program to encourage leadership and social entrepreneurship among new immigrants
(photo credit: JERUSALEM YOUNG ADULTS CENTER/JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The Jerusalem Municipality is launching a program to encourage leadership and social entrepreneurship among new immigrants, the municipality announced on Tuesday.
The program, consisting of 12 meetings, will take place at the Jerusalem Youth Center. Young new immigrants will learn for about three months how to promote and implement social ideas.
The participants in the program will learn design, how to build a business model, customer segmentation, how to build an investor presentation and more.
The program, offered to new immigrants for free, is a collaboration between the Immigration and Absorption Authority, the Absorption Ministry and the Jerusalem Youth Center.
"The Jerusalem Municipality continues to encourage the public towards social entrepreneurship and now appeals to an audience of young immigrants," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "Social action is an integral part of the Jerusalem story and the sense of belonging to the city and can also contribute to the integration of the immigrants."
This is the latest program that the municipality has prepared for new immigrants. Earlier this year, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Young Adults Center began handing out goody bags to new olim (immigrants) who arrived in the city recently and were stuck in quarantine to provide support in their new home.


