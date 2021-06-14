Joint List files appeal to cancel Jerusalem flag march

The Joint List on Monday filed an "urgent" appeal to incoming Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev to cancel Tuesday's planned flag march in Jerusalem's Old City, warning that holding such a march could reignite tensions in the area.

"Last month we all witnessed an increase in tensions in Jerusalem that led to terrible bloodshed and reignited dangerous regional tensions," the members of the list wrote.

"Now there is an attempt to reignite this fire once again - the settler right-wing activists are preparing for a parade dripping with hatred that includes racist, inciting statements such as 'death to Arabs' and cases of vandalism and physical violence against Palestinians."

"We warn and notify in advance that this incident is very likely to reignite the area and lead to dangerous violence and escalation," the appeal stated.

"Therefore, we urge you to inform with the utmost urgency that the march will not be allowed by the police. Moreover, we warn that any drop of blood that may be spilled will be your responsibility, as well as any reignition of tensions," the Joint List members concluded.

The IDF has sent reinforcements to the West Bank as Palestinian groups warn against the controversial Flag March set to take place Tuesday in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Border police troops have also been reinforced in Jerusalem’s Old City and the level of alert for Iron Dome batteries has been raised out of concern of violence including rocket fire from the Gaza Strip by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Incoming Interior Minister Omer Bar Lev met on Monday morning with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and received an overview of the police’s preparations for the march, which Bar Lev said on Monday is expected to continue as planned.

“In a democracy it is allowed and important to demonstrate within the confines of the law,” Barlev says. “We will hold a police assessment about the events and we will operate according to the recommendations of the police.”

The right-wing march, that was originally planned for last Thursday, received police permission to pass through the Muslim quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, despite warnings that the would lead cause tension and possibly violence.

Palestinian groups including both Fatah and Hamas have called for a day of rage on Tuesday in response to the controversial Flag March, encouraging Palestinians to “mobilize” at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City.