Joint List MKs, right-wing activists clash over hunger striking prisoner

Video from the scene showed the right-wing activist shouting at the MKs followed by one of the MKs reaching for the activist's phone.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 09:41
Israeli Arab lawmakers from the Joint Arab List (from L to R) Osama Saadi, Ahmed Tibi, Ayman Odeh, Masud Ganaim and Haneen Zoabi stand in front of the Dome of the Rock during a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City July 28, 2015.
Joint List MK Osama Saadi assaulted a right-wing activist on Saturday night while visiting Palestinian Maher al-Akhras who is engaged in a hunger strike and is hospitalized at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, according to the NGO Honenu.
The activist was filming a dispute involving Saadi, Joint List MK Ofer Casif and a number of right-wing activists at the hospital when Saadi attempted to take the phone from the activist, allegedly punching him in the process.
Video from the scene showed the right-wing activists shouting at the MKs, saying that it was "shameful" that al-Akhras was being treated at Kaplan. The MKs told the activist to leave and complained to police who were present at the scene that the activists had come to agitate and shortly afterwards Saadi reached for the activist's phone. Police at the scene fined the activist for not wearing a mask.
A complaint was filed with Israel Police through Honenu. The two MKs and a number of activists with them allegedly confronted security guards and other visitors at the hospital, according to Honenu.
Al-Akhras has been engaged in a hunger strike for over 90 days. The terrorist is being treated at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, Michael Link, called on Israel Saturday to release al-Akhras.
 
“Recent visits by doctors to his hospital bed in Israel indicate that he is on the verge of suffering major organ failure, and some damage might be permanent,” said Link, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.
Al-Akhras has been in administrative detention for months. Al-Akhras denies being a member of PIJ and has been arrested multiple in the past, according to WAFA.
Israel has said that al-Akhras is a member of Islamic Jihad who poses a danger to the state, though it was unclear if the accusation was related to carrying out actual violence or some kind of recruiting or incitement relating to the group.

Administrative detention is a special status in Israel where a detainee gets to argue for their release in a judicial proceeding, but the standards of the proceeding do not offer the same protections as regular criminal trials.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


