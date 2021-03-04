The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Judean desert: A needed adventure after the coronavirus lockdown

A drive in the desert with the 3-door Defender 90 was the medicine we needed.

By AMI YACHIN  
MARCH 4, 2021 15:32
A drive in the Judean desert with the 3-door Defender 90. (photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
A drive in the Judean desert with the 3-door Defender 90.
(photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
 It was a cold and crisp clear morning, the kind that lures you out of the house and calls for a long drive out in the fields, or the mountains or, as in this case, the magnificent desert.
We were guests of Land Rover Israel and we were heading to the Judean desert in a brand new three-door Defender 90 that had just landed in Israel last month. 
After a successful launch of the five-door Defender 110, Land Rover introduced Israel to the three-door Defender 90, and it is as exciting as we had hoped it would be.
The new Defender is in a class of its own. It’s tough enough to take on serious adventures, and very comfortable as a luxury road-car, offering space, technology and style.
With the three-door Defender 90, Land Rover resurrected its legendary nameplate. The new Defender 90 captures the original’s adventurous essence, but incorporates the latest in contemporary car engineering and technology.
True, the price tag is steep, but what a treat. 
We drove past Beit Shemesh heading toward the Dead Sea, but most of the way, not on asphalt. Driving through the enchanting views of the desert we passed an old Jordanian Police post with a deserted camel stable. We drove up a cliff with an ease most cars cannot master, and stopped for lunch near the ancient Uziyahu flood well. Along the route we had to overcome some pretty tough obstacles, including very narrow passes filled with rocks that had fallen after the recent floods. We had to climb steep hills and carefully maneuver down slippery slopes. In short, the Defender 90 showed us what it was built for and we enjoyed it like little boys. It seems the Defender 90 can tackle anything and everything. 
Boulders scattered across the muddy track. There were fallen rocks and steep slopes. It was especially daunting after sundown getting out of a canyon that was recently covered by floods. But we got out. True, we had a lot of help from excellent guides, but also from the Defender’s ClearSight ground view. Maneuvering around any obstacles, this feature displays a camera view of the front underside of the vehicle on the large central touchscreen. Land Rover’s unique transparent bonnet provides the driver with a see-through augmented reality view of the terrain ahead, virtually making the front of the car “invisible” from inside the cabin. 
Obviously, many will be attracted to the car’s distinctive silhouette and character, but the interior – well there is nothing rough or tough about that. As with the five-door 110 model, once you get back on the road, the drive is smooth and comfortable as one expects from a luxury car. 
The Pivi Pro multimedia system presents information about music, navigation, climate control, the surface and the drive. Equipped with a 360-degree camera system, the driver can get warnings about the rear (helps with parking in the city) and sides of the car. 
Going over Land Rover Defender technology, let us only mention that the body is made of a lightweight aluminum platform that was developed to have a structural rigidity that is three times stiffer than its rivals. In real terms, this means the Defender withstands serious loadings, as reflected in its off-road ability and on-road poise.
I loved driving it as much as I did sitting next to my co-driver when he was driving. I have to admit that the Land Rover Defender 90 has more capabilities than any car I have tested. More than that, it is the most fun car we have driven in a long time.
The writer was a guest of Hamizrach Vehicle Importers.


Tags vacation deserts in israel Coronavirus driving COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by