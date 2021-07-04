July 4: Israel to commemorate historic War of Independence moment

Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Matan Vilnai, has associations with all three dates. As deputy chief of staff, and later as a politician and diplomat, he was on the US Embassy guest lists in Israel and China for Independence Day receptions. He was deputy commander of the Entebbe rescue operation, and led the assault team. He is also the chairman of the not-for-profit Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation, which is responsible for creating the monument to the convoys whose passage was achieved in bloody battles of the Harel Brigade led by Yitzhak Rabin, who was later chief of staff during the Six Day War of 1967.

Several of the brigade’s time-worn, rusty armored vehicles used to line the Tel Aviv Jerusalem highway near Sha’ar Hagai, but were moved in 2013 to make way for a new traffic lane, and are now in the Sha’ar Hagai Park. The old Turkish Khan at Sha’ar Hagai is being turned into an educational center dedicated to the legendary stories of the convoys.

Vilnai, who was born in Jerusalem, remembers how as a first grader, he waited wide-eyed for the convoys to enter the besieged city. The new project will be named for the late Holocaust survivor Avraham Livnat, popularly known as Bondy, who volunteered to be a convoy driver, and had an enviable reputation for meeting challenges head-on and overcoming them. Sha’ar Hagai means “gate to the valley,” and in Arabic is called Bab-el-Wad, which is the name of a haunting folk song, the lyrics for which were written by Israel’s premier warrior-poet Haim Guri, who died three-and-a-half years ago at age 94, and who symbolized the iconic image of the Israeli poet-warrior from the time of King David, with the sword in one hand and the quill in the other.

Among those attending the event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will be members of Livnat’s family, for whom this will be the closing of a circle, head of Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who will not be permitted to use the land in the area to build more high-rise residential complexes. It is legally safe from urbanization.

No sooner will this event be over than Vilnai will have to turn his mind to commemorating the centenary on March 1, 1922, of Rabin’s birth. An entire generation born after Rabin’s death knows that he was assassinated while serving as prime minister, but may not be aware of his career as defense minister, diplomat and soldier.

