The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Katz, Barkat clash at Knesset over 'return to work' incentive plan

According to the Finance Ministery's plan, businesses who returned employees to the workplace between April 19 and May 31 will be eligible for an NIS 3,500 grant per employee.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 8, 2020 13:08
Finance Minister Israel Katz and MK Nir Barkat clash at the Knesset's Finance Committee (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Finance Minister Israel Katz and MK Nir Barkat clash at the Knesset's Finance Committee
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Finance Minister Israel Katz clashed with fellow Likud MK Nir Barkat at the Knesset's Finance Committee on Monday as an NIS 6 billion proposal to encourage businesses to return employees to the workplace continues to face opposition.
As the Finance Committee discussed possible amendments to the draft legislation ahead of its second and third reading, Barkat accused Katz of not intending to listen to the committee's proposals.
"This legislation, according to its title, intends to return workers to the market," said Barkat. "From an evaluation that we carried out with the Treasury, 10% is all that will return."
Describing Barkat's comments as "nonsense," Katz said the incentive program represents the "most efficient, quickest, and most implementable" plan to return employees placed on unpaid leave to the workforce.
"After my careful consideration and evaluation, this is the right legislation, it is a continuation of other steps - all the sectors need this legislation," said Katz.
Barkat, a vocal critic of the employer incentive plan and previously touted as Israel’s finance minister-in-waiting by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, angrily responded.
"You are not even willing to listen to what we have to propose. You did not come to listen. It is not okay," Barkat said.
According to the Finance Ministery's plan, businesses who returned employees to the workplace between April 19 - the date when the first coronavirus restrictions were eased -  and May 31 will be eligible for an NIS 3,500 grant per employee.
For every employee who returned to work after June 1, employers will receive a grant of NIS 7,500.
Business sector representatives have criticized Katz, arguing that solely providing grants to employers who brought back workers is detrimental to businesses who did not place employees on unpaid leave at all.
Barkat has previously argued that impacted businesses must be eligible for compensation without strings attached and the latest funds should be “given to Israeli citizens to encourage consumption."
On Sunday, Finance Ministry officials informed the Finance Committee that the employer incentive program is expected to result in the return of only 80,000 additional workers to the workforce.
More than 300,000 Israelis have formally reported their return to work to the Israeli Employment Service since restrictions were first eased on April 19. At the peak of the coronavirus crisis fallout, more than 1.14 million Israelis or some 27.4% of the workforce were recorded as claiming unemployment benefits.


Tags israel katz Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Will Egypt guarantee ceasefire in Libya with armed forces? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by