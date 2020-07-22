Key site from biblical kings’ time unveiled near US embassy in Jerusalem

A major archaeological site from the time of biblical kings was unveiled near the US embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday.An impressive structure built of concentric walls was uncovered during the preparation works for building a new residential area in the neighborhood of Arnona.
“It is estimated that these are senior officials who were in charge of specific economic areas, or perhaps wealthy individuals at that time - those who owned large agricultural lands, propelled the economy of their district, and owned private seals," the archaeologists explained.The excavation is conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and is funded by the Israel Land Authority and administrated by the Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation.This is a developing story.
The size and design of the ancient facility support the public nature of its purpose. Moreover, the archaeologists found over 100 stamped jar handles, featuring the inscription “to the king” in ancient Hebrew script and mentioning several names of cities in the Kingdom of Judah, including Hebron, Ziph and Socho. The stamped jars were generally used for the purpose of tax collection.The researchers believe that the site dates back to the time of King Hezekiah and Menashe, between the 8th and the middle of the 7th century BCE. "This is one of the most significant discoveries from the period of the Kings in Jerusalem made in recent years,” IAA archaeologist and directors of the excavation Neria Sapir and Nathan Ben-Ari commented in a press release. “At the site we excavated, there are signs that governmental activity managed and distributed food supplies not only for shortage but administered agricultural surplus amassing commodities and wealth. Evidence shows that at this site, taxes were collected in an orderly manner for agricultural produce such as wine and olive oil. The site once dominated large agricultural plots and orchards of olive trees and grape vines which included agricultural industrial facilities such as winepresses for winemaking.”“The site is dated to a period documented in the Bible by upheavals such as that of the Assyrian conquest campaign - under the command of King Sennacherib in the days of King Hezekiah,” they added. “It may be that the government economic provisions indicated by the stamp seals are related to these events however, the excavation revealed that the site continued to be active after the Assyrian conquest. Moreover, the array of stamped seals indicated that the system of taxation remained uninterrupted during this period.”Along with the jar handles bearing the royal seal impressions, several similar items featuring private names were uncovered, Naham Abdi, Naham Hatzlihu, Meshalem Elnatan, Zafan Abmetz, Shaneah Azaria, Shalem Acha and Shivna Shachar. The names appear on jar handles found in other sites from the Kingdom of Judah, suggesting that the people were probably senior officials or wealthy individuals.
Findings from the First Temple Period at the Arnona Excavation Site (Credit: Yaniv Berman/Israel Antiquities Authority)
