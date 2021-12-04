The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Killing of Damascus Gate terrorist: Right decision or war crime?

The killing of Mohammed Shawkat Salima, the terrorist who stabbed a 20-year-old in Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, caused a great deal of controversy among the Israeli public and politicians.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 20:46
Israeli Border policemen patrol the area near the site of a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City November 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli Border policemen patrol the area near the site of a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City November 21, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The terrorist who perpetrated a stabbing attack at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem was killed by two Border Police officers while laying on the ground seemingly after being injured.
The killing of the attacker, 25-year-old Mohammed Shawkat Salima, caused a great deal of controversy among the Israeli public.
The two officers are currently being investigated by the Department of Police Investigation.
MKs in the coalition and in the opposition held opposing views, some backing the Border Police officers for their actions and some stating that Salima's killing was an out-of-court sentencing.
In footage of the stabbing attack, which left a 20-year-old haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) man moderately injured, the officers can be seen shooting at the terrorist, after which he falls to the ground, then once more shooting at the ground where Salima was laying injured as another officer seemingly gestured that they should hold their fire.
Israel Border Police officers arrest a protester at the Damascus Gate (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israel Border Police officers arrest a protester at the Damascus Gate (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Border Police Commander Amir Cohen gave his full backing to the Border Police officers at the scene. "The officers acted resolutely, ending the incident by preventing a larger attack on both civilians and officers," Cohen said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the Border Police officers for their actions, stating they acted "quickly and with determination, as is expected of them."
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter he "commends the actions of Border Police forces, who bravely neutralized the terrorist."
The right-wing components of the Bennett-led Israeli government all voiced their support of the officers, including Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.
Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev also expressed their support for the officers, with Bar Lev offering an explanation for their actions. According to Bar Lev, the officers made the right call in determining whether the terrorist was wearing an explosive belt.
"If there is doubt, there is no doubt," Bar Lev said on Twitter.
On the other side of the government, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej was critical of the way the officers handled the situation, which he described as an "act of indifference towards human life" that "deserves to be investigated."
"You must only shoot attackers to save human lives," said Frej. "Not take their lives when they no longer pose a danger,"
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli appeared conflicted in her response to the attack, stating that while "terrorism must be fought with a heavy hand," she expects Israel Police and Bar Lev to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.
Joint List MKs Aida Touma-Sliman and Ofer Cassif were both outspokenly critical of the officers, with Touma-Sliman calling their actions, which they both described as an "execution," a "horrible and terrible crime." Cassif said the killing was a "blatant war crime."
Azaria returns home after serving his sentence, May 8, 2018. (credit: A. SHOSHANI)Azaria returns home after serving his sentence, May 8, 2018. (credit: A. SHOSHANI)
The last precedent of a situation similar to this was the very divisive and public trial of Elor Azaria, the former IDF soldier who killed a subdued Palestinian terrorist after he had posed no threat in March 2016.
Azaria was convicted of manslaughter and served 14 months of an 18-month manslaughter sentence.


