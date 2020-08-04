Jerusalem's King David Street to get a 'facelift'

One of the most frequented streets of Jerusalem, King David Street, will get a new "facelift" this year, as apart of plans to upgrade the streets of Israel's capital city.

"Following the global tourism crisis, we decided to advance the upgrade work and infrastructure related to tourist areas throughout the city," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion

Plans to upgrade the street were set to go into effect this winter, the time of the year least popular with tourists. However, amid a lack of tourists visiting Jerusalem's most central areas due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, plans were rescheduled for this summer.

"Upgrading King David Street is a complex upgrade project that affects the entire center of Jerusalem in terms of transportation. In an extensive planning session that took into account all of the parameters, we decided to get ahead of the work, and begin now," Lion added.

King David is rich in its Jerusalem-symbology and its history runs deep in the veins of every Jerusalemite. Plans to upgrade the street began on August 2, and will continue for around 10 months, costing about NIS 52 million.

The upgrade-project will include development of the King David and its surrounding area, including a continuation of the path that currently exists in Bloomfield Park. Intended to begin from the south of the city, it will allow bike riders and pedestrians to travel from Malcha to the city center.

