Jerusalem's King David Street to get a 'facelift'

Plans to upgrade the street began on August 2, and will continue for around 10 months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2020 06:32
Plans to upgrade King David street begin in August, 2020, and will last for around ten months. (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Plans to upgrade King David street begin in August, 2020, and will last for around ten months.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
One of the most frequented streets of Jerusalem, King David Street, will get a new "facelift" this year, as apart of plans to upgrade the streets of Israel's capital city.
"Following the global tourism crisis, we decided to advance the upgrade work and infrastructure related to tourist areas throughout the city," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion
Plans to upgrade the street were set to go into effect this winter, the time of the year least popular with tourists. However, amid a lack of tourists visiting Jerusalem's most central areas due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, plans were rescheduled for this summer. 
"Upgrading King David Street is a complex upgrade project that affects the entire center of Jerusalem in terms of transportation. In an extensive planning session that took into account all of the parameters, we decided to get ahead of the work, and begin now," Lion added. 
King David is rich in its Jerusalem-symbology and its history runs deep in the veins of every Jerusalemite. Plans to upgrade the street began on August 2, and will continue for around 10 months, costing about NIS 52 million.
The upgrade-project will include development of the King David and its surrounding area, including a continuation of the path that currently exists in Bloomfield Park. Intended to begin from the south of the city, it will allow bike riders and pedestrians to travel from Malcha to the city center.
 
Development work will include preservation of existing historic trees on the street in addition to planting more, and sidewalk restoration, which will include widening sidewalks and placement of additional benched and decorative elements. Other plans include the replacement of light poles, electricity infrastructure and municipal sewage.
Additionally, the road will be replaced, closing in sections over the course of the renovations. New markings will be painted allowing for easier flow of traffic.


