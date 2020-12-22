KKL-JNF sends off Mladenov with farewell ceremony in Jerusalem

Nickolay Mladenov was given a proper farewell on Monday by the Foreign Ministry and the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).The touching ceremony for the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process took place at the Kennedy Memorial located in the Jerusalem Forest, and included parting words from various political figures. Speakers included KKL-JNF deputy world chairman Amir Shneider, the ministry's political director Alon Bar and its deputy director-general Yael Ravia-Zadokas well as Mladenov himself.As per KKL-JNF's tradition, the speeches and gifts were followed by tree planting. "If you plant a tree you are not thinking of your own needs but the needs of tomorrow: the needs of your children and grandchildren. This is remarkably like the work you are doing here in the Middle East," Shneider said in his tribute. The Bulgarian diplomat has served in his position as UN Special Coordinator since February 2015.
