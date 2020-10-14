Klil to establish butterfly nature park outside its factory

Karmiel-based Klil, the country’s largest company in the field of production and marketing of aluminum products and windows, is currently establishing a butterfly park adjacent to its factory, which will cover an area of about 1.5 hectares and include three lakes, one permanent and two seasonal.
The butterfly park, which will open in the first half of 2021, will be established as an open park, not as a corral, and will allow butterflies in the area to stay in the park and reproduce. The park will also include groves, local trees and shrubs and expanses of wildflowers and herbs.
Zuri Dabush, chairman of Klil, said the decision to establish a butterfly park near the company's factory stems from the fact that its trademark is the butterfly.