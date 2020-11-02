The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Knesset committee urges Israeli border open for families of immigrants

Closure of Israeli borders to foreign nationals has meant many immigrants have not been able to see immediate family for more than eight months.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 17:06
38 Olim land in Israel as part of a Nefesh B'Nefesh Group Aliyah Flight (photo credit: NETANEL COHEN)
38 Olim land in Israel as part of a Nefesh B’Nefesh Group Aliyah Flight
(photo credit: NETANEL COHEN)
The Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee is set to recommend that the Interior Ministry allow immediate family members of new immigrants who made aliyah within the past four years to enter the country, despite a general closure of Israel’s borders to foreign nationals.
Currently, non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter the country without specific dispensation from the Interior Minister, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Several Knesset members, including MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh of the Blue and White party have said that they have received a deluge of requests by immigrants for assistance in enabling family members to enter the country for various reasons, although in many cases it has been impossible to help.
Although exceptions have been made for first degree relatives of immigrants getting married, having children, or for funerals, such policies have been piecemeal and have not provided a solution for many other new immigrants.
Cotler-Wunsh said that the fact that new immigrants cannot see family from abroad has created “a huge mental health challenge” which needs to be addressed in a holistic manner.
During the hearing, other MKs including Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg and Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu also voiced support for such a measure, who noted that many new immigrants lack a close support network which immediate family often provides and said that being in Israel without the ability to easily see close relatives “does not feel like home” for many immigrants.
The committee voted at the end of the hearing to recommend that first degree relatives of immigrants who have been here for up to four years may enter the country for any reason in order to see their family members here.
Cotler-Wunsh acknowledged that there are many other immigrants who have been in Israel for longer than four years who also need family support, but said that the Interior Ministry was insistent not to apply the blanket exemption to widely owing to public safety concerns during the pandemic.
The committee is expected to convene on Wednesday to hear the Interior Ministry’s position on the recommendation.


