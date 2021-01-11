Knesset members to get rapid virus tests

Knesset members, staff and visitors to the Knesset will soon be tested for the coronavirus using mobile technology from the Sofia company which will give a result in about 15 minutes, without the need for processing in a laboratory.Sofia is a groundbreaking technology from the American company Quidel that allows 40 tests to be performed per hour. An immediate negative result means that it is safe to continue to work as long as other protective measures as such wearing masks, social distance and hand washing are still used. The cost of a Sofia test is about one-third of a standard PCR test. Prof. Chezy Levy, director-general of the Health Ministry, informed the director-general of the Knesset, Samy Bakalash, that a Sofia device is set to be put into use at the Knesset. The Sofia tests will be performed under the supervision of the Knesset doctor, in accordance with the guidelines established by the Health Ministry and the safety guidelines as for testing and sampling the virus outside of a laboratory. "Every positive case must be reported and an epidemiological investigation conducted in accordance with the guidelines,” Levy said in a statement. Many Knesset members have tested positive for the coronavirus, recently Likud MK David Bitan, who had to be in the intensive care unit of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer when his symptoms intensified. Dozens more have been exposed to the virus and have had to work via Zoom until they were cleared to return to the Knesset. The Sofia company said in a press release that the mobile device that will be installed in the Knesset is from the existing inventory of devices purchased by the Health Ministry, which have been approved by the FDA and the Health Ministry’s Central Laboratory for Viruses of the Health Ministry.To date, about 160,000 thousand Sofia tests have been performed in emergency rooms, nursing homes, the Home Front Command, the police, the prison service and the health funds, and another 56,000 thousand immediate tests in the green tourist islands in Eilat and the Dead Sea.But an article published by researchers this fall at the University of Arizona found that, while in symptomatic people, this rapid test could detect more than 80 percent of coronavirus infections found by a slower, lab-based PCR test, when the test was used to randomly screen people who did not feel sick, it detected only 32 percent of the positive cases identified by the PCR test.
According to the New York Times, "That number might have been lower if the test group had included only people with symptoms, Doug Bryant, Quidel's president and chief executive, said in an interview. The Sofia's instruction manual claims that the product can detect 96.7 of the infections that P.C.R. tests can when used on people in the first five days of their illness."Around 13 million Sofia tests are conducted each month worldwide and its use is predicted to grow to more than 70 million tests per month by the end of 2021.