The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset proceedings in jeopardy due to COVID-19

All Knesset employees were notified not to come to work at the Knesset on Thursday unless it was absolutely necessary.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 6, 2020 22:47
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin was set to decide by Sunday morning whether the Knesset would meet this week after Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Levin and Knesset director-general Albert Sakharovich held marathon meetings with Health Ministry officials ahead of the decision.
All Knesset employees were notified not to come to work at the Knesset on Thursday unless it was absolutely necessary. MKs were notified that all Knesset meetings and discussions on Thursday were canceled. Sakharovich initiated a full epidemiological investigation and said directives would be issued upon its conclusion.
The Knesset Law and Constitution Committee was set to legislate the final readings of the controversial Norwegian Law on Sunday. The Knesset Finance Committee and the Special Committee on Fighting the Coronavirus have meetings planned on the impact of the virus.
Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman recommended that all members of Knesset test for coronavirus on Sunday. Braverman said tests would be available for the 34 ministers after Sunday's cabinet meeting.
Arab Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh and other Joint List MKs announced Friday that he will enter quarantine after coming into contact with Abu-Shehadeh, even though they tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday. That was why Odeh spoke via video to a Tel Aviv rally against applying sovereignty to areas in Judea and Samaria.
No other MKs are known to have tested positive since Abu Shehadeh's diagnosis, though many have been tested. Abu Shehadeh is the second MK to contract COVID-19, after United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman.


Tags Knesset Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by