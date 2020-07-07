The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Knesset Speaker: Supreme Court must stop trampling Knesset

Judge Uzi Fogelman becomes head of Central Elections Committee.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 7, 2020 12:10
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin speaks at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee, July 7, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin speaks at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee, July 7, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin issued fierce criticism of the Supreme Court at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday at the parliament.
The committee met to officially install Supreme Court Judge Uzi Fogelman as its new chairman in place of Neal Hendel. Levin used the occasion to complain about recent decisions by the court to overturn decisions by the committee on disqualifying candidates for Knesset and other moves.
"The sovereignty of the people has been taken and replaced by a decision of a small group of judges," Levin complained. "Elections for Knesset have become ceremonial, in which we citizens elect our representatives in the Knesset, only to see others decide instead of them. On one hand, the Supreme Court tramples the decisions of the Knesset and its laws, and on the other, the judges run the process of elections."
Levin accused the judges of the Supreme Court of becoming "players on the political playing field" and said "the damage caused to the entire government and especially the court itself was very heavy."
Fogelman responded by defending the court and noting that it was the Knesset that decided to have a Supreme Court judge run elections.
"We will continue doing our job well, without fear, according to what the law says, while respecting the other branches of government," Fogelman told the committee.
Levin expressed hope that the current government would last, leaving the committee plenty of time to prepare for the next election.
Interior Minister Arye Deri went further, pleading with his political colleagues to not let an election happen any time soon. 
"It is forbidden to go to a fourth election," he said. "History would never ever forgive us, not our children, not our grandchildren, not the poor sectors, not those who cannot afford to make it through the month."


