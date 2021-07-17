Knesset to mark date of disengagement from Gaza, northern Samaria

The caucus requested that the date be marked in a letter to the Knesset Speaker signed by 58 MKs from parties in the coalition and opposition.

The date will be marked on July 27 by discussions in the Knesset Plenum and various committees.

"I welcome the fact that following the demands of many members of the Land of Israel Caucus, the 24th Knesset will also mark the disengagement day with a special discussion," said caucus chair MK Yoav Kisch (Likud).

"We must learn from the mistakes of the past to avoid mistakes in the future."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The unilateral evacuation of 8,500 Israeli civilians and soldiers and the demolition of 21 Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip in August 2005 was ordered by then-prime minister Ariel Sharon and carried out by Maj.-Gen. Gershon HaCohen, then commander of the 36th Division.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.