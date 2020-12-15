Kobi Shabtai nominated as next police chief

The Israeli Police commander of the Border Patrol, Kobi Shabtai, will be Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s nominee to succeed Moti Cohen as the chief of police, it was announced on Tuesday night.Cohen has served as the acting chief since December 2018 due to delays in replacing him related to Israel’s electoral paralysis and the coronavirus crisis. In addition, Ohana will nominate Gundar Kati Perry to head the Israel Prisons Service.The big question now is whether the Blue and White party will approve Shabtai’s appointment on its own, as part of a deal for Likud to approve Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn’s nomination of Amit Aisman to be the next State Attorney, or whether Benny Gantz’s party will block the appointment.Blue and White declined to tell The Jerusalem Post how they would handle the issue.Already back in July, Ohana had reportedly narrowed his search to four finalist candidates but was stuck due to the political stalemate between Likud and Blue and White.Last week, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter to Ohana directing him to appoint a permanent police chief no later than the end of December.
Mandelblit's letter came only days after the High Court of Justice ordered the government to act promptly to fill the top law enforcement job, but the court had not given any deadline.Despite Mandelblit's letter and the High Court ruling, it is unclear whether the order will be carried out, not only because of the toxic political standoff, but also because the country appears to be on its way to a new round of elections, which could render the government merely a transitional caretaker.According to the coalition agreement, both Likud and Blue and White have veto power over senior appointments.It is not clear what powers the High Court or Mandelblit have to enforce the order, other than putting Ohana in contempt, if his nominee is not approved.Mandelblit noted to Ohana that he himself had said that he had already narrowed down the race and interviewed the top candidates.Accordingly, Mandelblit said Ohana had no real basis to delay the nomination.The High Court ruling itself came only a week after Mandelblit had advised it to issue such an order to the government, with no legal official resisting on behalf of the government.The court order came regarding one of a series of petitions trying to get the government to move on stalled appointments stemming from the political deadlock between the Likud and Blue and White.Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen replaced Roni Alsheich in December 2018, but was never elevated to permanent status.Moreover, Ohana had made it clear that he would not grant Cohen permanent status and instead wanted to replace him.Originally, Cohen could not be replaced because for the 18 months that the three rounds of elections took to do, there was no permanent government authorized to make permanent appointments. But since the current government was established in May, the delay has come from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's desire to influence the appointment of the next state attorney.Since Blue and White does not want Likud to veto its pick for that post, the Likud has frozen almost all major such appointments, including the police chief post.Technically, Netanyahu has agreed that he will not personally be involved in the police chief and state attorney appointments.However, his lieutenants in the Likud can still keep the positions frozen, based on the coalition agreement that requires consensus between Likud and Blue and White.