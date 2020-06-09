The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kochavi: Cutting defense budget would be 'grave mistake'

Chief of Staff warns against false sense of security as military gears up to fight for Momentum plan budget

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 9, 2020 10:30
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at a ceremony marking the IDF’s role in the fight against the coronavirus, June 9, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at a ceremony marking the IDF’s role in the fight against the coronavirus, June 9, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned against a false sense of security from the relative calm in the region, saying that cutting the military’s budget would be a “grave mistake.”
“This is the ‘security paradox’ — so long as there is quiet and stability on security, we are inclined to forget how complicated it is to achieve. As long as there is security stability, a misleading feeling develops that the threats have diminished. And when there is quiet, a feeling develops that we can reduce what is required for our security needs,” Kohavi said at a ceremony marking the IDF’s role in the fight against the coronavirus.
“This is a grave mistake that militaries and countries throughout history, including Israel, have paid a heavy price for. Only by maintaining the muscles of the army can we fight and win when called upon,” he continued.
Recent operations by the IDF, especially those to catch the killer of First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, “remind us of the constant and demanding activity that takes place day and night, in all sectors.”
“The IDF continues to prevent and drive out threats with unseen and covert warfare, by physically destroying and by neutralizing capabilities. These operations happen year-round, and they give security and stability to the State of Israel, but they can be taken for granted. They shouldn’t be taken for granted, and they obviously don’t happen by themselves,” he added.
Due to the disastrous repercussions of the coronavirus on Israel’s economy, the government is expected to cut the defense budget in order to focus and invest in civilian areas. While the IDF has been able to secure NIS 600 from the transitional government’s budget earlier this year for the military’s Momentum multi-year plan, cuts to the defense budget would make it difficult to fully implement the plan.
Despite the plan no yet formally approved by Cabinet and no security budget for the coming years, Kochavi told IDF commanders earlier this week that “Momentum is underway and is making progress all over the region. It balances the readiness and transformation challenges and defines the required mix between offensive investment (70%) and defensive investment (30%).”
The guiding principle for the Momentum multi-year plan is to win any future war as quickly as possible and will see the military use new concepts and methods of warfare that have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.
During the height of the crisis, the IDF recognized a decrease in hostile enemy activity targeting Israel including the Hamas-run Gaza Strip where it’s been the quietest period in years. But all of Israel’s enemies have resumed their actions and with a second wave of the virus expected to hit in the near future as well as the possible annexation of the West Bank and Jordan Valley, the IDF is now also planning for deterioration of security stability.
The military played a major role in the fight against the coronavirus, from running quarantine hotel facilities for those diagnosed with the virus; distributing food; developing technological tools to track and prevent the spread of the virus, and more.
Earlier in the day, top IDF officers met to discuss the military’s initial response and how it is planning the possibility of a second wave.
“You were called up when the pandemic broke out — and you showed up. But truly, the vast majority of you were called up by your own consciences and values, and everywhere and in every way that you were asked to help — you showed up,” Kohavi said at the ceremony on Monday night which marked the contributions of the IDF and other security agencies in the fight against the coronavirus.



Tags Israel Defense Ministry IDF Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Save Israel’s national carrier El Al from coronavirus damages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Shmuley Boteach The American house is burning By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by