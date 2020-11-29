Kochavi during a visit to the North: 'We are prepared'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited Israel’s border with Syria on Sunday and warned Iran that Israel is prepared for any attack against it, just two days after Iran’s top nuclear scientist was assassinated outside the capital of Tehran."Our message is clear," Kochavi said. "We will continue to act as vigorously as necessary against Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and we are fully prepared for any sort of aggression against us." Kochavi made the comments during a visit to the Bashan brigade where he held a situational assessment with Head of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, the commander of the brigade Brig.-Gen. Roman Goffman and other senior officers.During the visit to Israel’s north, he toured the sector and spoke with commanders and soldiers about troop readiness regarding various scenarios that could arise from the Syrian front and noted that while the IDF had not increased its alert level, it was aware of possible developments in the area.Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated east of Tehran on Friday and has warned that the country would respond.Though Israel has not commented on the killing, a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said that the Islamic Republic would give a “calculated and decisive response” and a hardline newspaper suggested Tehran's revenge should include striking the Israeli city of Haifa."Undoubtedly, Iran will give a calculated and decisive answer to the criminals who took Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation," Kamal Kharrazi, who is also head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said in a statement.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The hardline Kayhan daily, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for an attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa, if an Israeli role in Fakhrizadeh's killing is proven."The attack should be carried out in such a way that in addition to destroying the facilities, it should also cause heavy human casualties," wrote Saadollah Zarei in an opinion piece.Israel has repeatedly warned of Iran’s nuclear program and its aspirations of regional hegemony and has admitted to carrying out hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” (known in Hebrew as MABAM) campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria, where they could easily act against Israel."I came here to emphasize the security situation, emphasizing the Iranian establishment in Syria and to thank everyone who was involved in the precise and successful operation of uncovering the improvised explosive devices ten days ago near the border,” Kochavi said during his visit on Sunday, referring to the discovery of anti-personnel mines that had been placed along the border by an Iranian terror cell.The IDF later said that the terror cell behind the placing of anti-personnel mines and other improvised explosive devices on the Golan Heights was Unit 840, which is being operated by Iranian Quds forces.In response to the explosive devices, Israel carried out a wave of strikes that hit eight targets from the Golan Heights to Damascus that killed several military personnel.Although Israel usually refrains from targeting terror operatives to try to avoid subsequent retaliation, some strikes ascribed to the Jewish state have killed several Iranian fighters and Hezbollah operatives in southern Syria on the Golan Heights, where the group has been trying to establish a permanent military presence.Reuters contributed to this report.