Iran blames Israel for Fakhrizadeh's death. So now what?

How will the Islamic Republic respond to the assassination of their top nuclear scientist?

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 14:58
An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
This past year hasn’t been great for Iran. 
Just one day into 2020, a drone strike killed Iran’s top general Qassem Solemani and Iraqi Shi'ite militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a strike outside Baghdad’s airport, and with just a month left, Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated east of Tehran.
Following Solemani’s death, which the United States took responsibility for, the Middle East braced itself for Iran’s response. 
It came a week later, with numerous ballistic missiles targeting the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and another airbase in Erbil. While US officials said that troops had adequate warning over the attacks and had taken shelter, over 100 American troops were injured in the attack, many of them suffering from traumatic brain injuries.
And now, once again, the entire region is bracing itself for what Iran will do in response to the deadly attack that took out Fakhrizadeh who drove Iran’s nuclear program, Project Amad, specifically developing nuclear warheads for the multitudes of ballistic missiles that would carry the weapon to its final destination.
Iran has accused Israel of being behind Fakhrizadeh’s death, and for good reason. 
Several Iranian nuclear scientists have been assassinated over the years in attacks believed to have been carried out by the Jewish State. Though Iran never retaliated for those killings, Fakhrizadeh was by far the most important nuclear scientist to be assassinated to date.
In one response to the killing, Iran’s parliament on Sunday approved a vote to raise the rate of uranium enrichment to 20% and gradually withdraw from the nuclear agreement.
But with the known capabilities to carry out attacks across the globe, Iran might be planning for something more.
While they are big fans of being patient, the tone out of Iran has led Jerusalem to prepare for retaliation, for whenever and however it comes. 
They can choose to target diplomats and other westerners in the Middle East or attack Israeli embassies and Jewish targets across the world using their international terror infrastructure that has been in place for decades. As such Israeli embassies have already gone on high alert.
Though the IDF is said to have not raised their alert, Israel’s defense establishment is not going to let itself be asleep at the wheel.
Israel’s military has already been on high alert along its northern border with Lebanon bracing for a possible attack by Hezbollah after an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on July 20 killed one of its members. Several improvised explosive devices have also been discovered along the border with Syria, leading Israel to conduct airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in the country.
But Iran knows that any attack on Israel’s northern borders, be it by proxies in Lebanon or Syria, will result in massive airstrikes which would likely cause Iran and their proxies more damage than they are willing to incur. 
Iran understands that Israel has superior intelligence which would make them consider this option twice before giving the green light, because is a response to Fakhrizadeh’s assassination worth losing their entire infrastructure that they’ve built up in recent years?
Tehran could also use their arsenal of ballistic missiles and UAVs to carry out an attack against Israeli targets in the Red Sea by the Houthis, their proxies in Yemen. 
The Houthis have threatened Israel more than once, and while the distance between the two countries is great, the Iranian-backed group could carry out an attack involving cruise missiles and attack drones, similar to what was seen last September when Saudi Arabia’s Aramco petroleum facility was struck.
Or, the Islamic Republic might choose to carry out a cyber attack against Israel’s water infrastructure like what was done in April and July.
On top of these scenarios, Tehran might also choose not to do anything for the time being to maintain some level of plausible deniability for anything they want to do in the future.
Not only is Iran patient, but they are calculating and sophisticated. And they know they have to be smart about any retaliatory attack, especially over the next 52 days before US President Donald Trump leaves office and is replaced by Joe Biden. 
Because any retaliatory attack by Tehran, especially if one causes casualties, might be the catalyst for Trump to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, destroying their nuclear program and their greater strategic plans.


Tags Israel Iran assassination Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
