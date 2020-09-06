Lab workers’ strike ends following agreement with Finance Ministry

After four days with no meetings and in the second week of the lab workers’ strike, the lab workers union met with representatives of the Health and Finance ministries and reached an agreement. The union and the Finance Ministry put out a joint statement saying that the particulars of the agreement that will end the strike are not yet final, but will include a raise in wages for lab workers. All state hospital labs were participating in the strike including Sheba Medical Center, Hadassah-University Medical Center, Sourasky Medical Center, Rambam Health Care Campus, Shamir Medical Center and the Shaare Zedek Medical Center. As part of the strike, the hospitals only provided testing for people in life-threatening situations.The union's original requests included a starting salary of at least NIS 50 per hour, a change in the operating schedule of the labs and a plan to correct deficiencies that were presented in the State Comptroller’s Report.Hospital representatives and coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu spoke about the difficulties that the strike had caused in coronavirus response efforts.Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.