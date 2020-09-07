The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Yair Lapid agrees to Yesh Atid primary in 2021

Yesh Atid leader to rival Shelah: No one gives me an ultimatum

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 14:47
MK Yair Lapid speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to quit, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 19, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
MK Yair Lapid speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to quit, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 19, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid agreed to challenger Ofer Shelah's request for primaries in their Yesh Atid party in 2021 but not in December 2020, as Shelah demanded.
"There is nothing that interests the public less now than internal party politics," Lapid told the faction.
Lapid said Yesh Atid started a process a few months ago to examine options for the democratization of the party, which he said is the natural next step of a major party that is the alternative to the government. He said he was working with Yesh Atid branch heads to enable the first party conference on internal elections, but he said it would only be held during 2021.
"There will be an election, I welcome it and it's time," he said. "But we'll do it without pressure. No one gives me an ultimatum. I won't let the things that ruined parties like Labor or Kadima, ruin Yesh Atid. Yesh Atid has thousands of members who have been fighting for years. They have earnt through their sweat and toil, by standing at junctions and bridges, the right to forge the identity and choose the leadership of the party."


