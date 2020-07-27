Lapid calls on Netanyahu to fire Public Security Minister Amir Ohana

Leader of the Opposition and Yesh Atid chair MK Yair Lapid has called for Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to be fired for apparently seeking to reduce the size of the protests outside the prime minister’s residence and even to stop them altogether. Lapid made his comments at the Yesh Atid faction meeting in the Knesset on Monday following leaked conversations of Ohana with the police commander of the Jerusalem District Doron Yadid. “I don’t understand why we don’t ban this,” Ohana told Yadid in reference to the protests outside of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem despite High Court of Justice rulings that such protests are legal. “I want to challenge the ruling of the court. I don’t know how to explain to the public why we ban prayer and cultural performances and don’t ban this [the protests]. They are taking over the sidewalks with sleeping bags, mattresses and podiums. Don’t allow this,” continued the minister, adding that such “disarray” could not continue.Lapid said in response on Monday afternoon that “Democratic protests in democratic countries are chaotic,” and that “A Minister of Public security who doesn't understand that is in the wrong job.“Netanyahu needs to fire Amir Ohana, today,” asserted Lapid. “I'm telling Amir Ohana from here, this disarray can carry on, it will carry on and no-one asked you. Democratic protests in democratic countries are chaotic. A Minister of Public security who doesn't understand that is in the wrong job,” he continued. “Netanyahu needs to fire Amir Ohana, today. He won't do it of course because he appointed him,” continued the opposition leader, and accused Netanyahu of “using” Ohana “to try and silence the protesters because he is afraid.”Said Lapdi “And he's right to be afraid. It has years since Israel saw protests like this and they will only get stronger. People are fighting for their home, fighting for the livelihood.”