Lapid: Coronavirus management 'humiliating national failure'

Israel is the only country in the world that is less prepared for the second wave than it was for the first, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said at Monday's Yesh Atid-Telem faction meeting

Lapid called the management of the coronavirus crisis "a humiliating national failure, dangerous and without precedent."

"Netanyahu failed," he said. "The detached government isn't functioning. Infection rates are increasing at dizzying speed. The economy is collapsing. Israel is listed in the world as a 'red' country. The world is telling us that the government failed in its handling of the crisis. You can't cheat all of the people all of the time. You can't cheat a sick person and tell them they are healthy. You can't cheat someone with no money and tell them that they have money."

Lapid lamented that the government was not differentiating between an arena and a community center in its limitations on congregating.

"By the time they correct their mistakes, a whole sector will collapse," he said. "The Israeli public is furious because no-one understands what the government wants. No-one understands the instructions. No-one understands why they announce financial packages that never happen and assistance that never comes."

Lapid reiterated what he said at Sunday's Maariv Conference, that if the situation continues as it is, there will be violence in the streets.

"People are furious, and they're right to be furious," he said. "This government needs to be put on unpaid leave, and quickly."

Asked by The Jerusalem Post whether he believes the government will end up applying sovereignty to any land, Lapid said: "First the prime minister should annex social workers, then self employed workers. That is the only annexation we need now."