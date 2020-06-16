Lapid criticizes passing of the Norwegian Law

Opposition leader and chairman of the Yesh Atid-Telem party Yair Lapid criticized the passing of the Norwegian Law in the Knesset Plenum in his Twitter account on Tuesday Morning. "In the dead of night, as if they were thieves, members of the coalition passed the Norwegian law for securing jobs," Lapid said. "NIS 110 million for chairs and close associates and another Audi for the alternate prime minister. Netanyahu's fifth government is breaking new records of being disconnected and unreceptive. Instead of unemployment benefits and grants for independent workers, they're spending taxpayers money on securing jobs," Lapid wrote on Twitter. Lapid's harsh message came shortly after Blue and White scored a political victory overnight, when it succeeded in passing the Expanded Norwegian Law into law in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 67 to 23. The controversial law will enable five ministers in Blue and White and two in other coalition parties to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on each party’s list. If the ministers quit the cabinet, they could return to the Knesset at the expense of the new MKs.Gil Hoffman contributed to this article.