Lapid: government is a fragile miracle

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned at his Yesh Atid faction meeting that the state budget has yet to be passed into law and elections could still be automatically initiated if it does not pass into law by the November 14 deadline.

"We all have a responsibility to avoid unnecessary conflicts and keep the coalition together," he said. "This government is a fragile miracle. Without passing the budget, we don't have a government, and no one will achieve their dreams. So don't start fights on Twitter. It's not worth it," Lapid said.

He was responding to coalition MKs who criticized Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz for meeting with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and leaving a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet to go to Ramallah.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz with Israel's new coronavirus testing kit, August 8, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"We have a working relationship with the Palestinian Authority," he said. "You can't say Nitzan Horowitz doesn't work against corona."

Lapid praised Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar for authorizing a probe of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's role in the submarine affair

"It is Israel's worst corruption case ever, and it must be probed," he said. "A commission of inquiry is the way to do it."