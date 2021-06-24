Lapid slams ‘immoral’ Polish law denying Holocaust survivors restitution

Poland must do the right thing for Holocaust survivors or ties with Israel will suffer, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday, shortly after a parliamentary committee in Warsaw considered a bill making it more difficult for survivors to recover property seized by the Nazis.“No law will change history,” Lapid said. “The polish law is immoral and will severely harm relations between the countries. Israel will stand as a bastion protecting the memory of the Holocaust and the dignity of Holocaust survivors and their property.” “Poland, on whose ground millions of Jews were murdered, knows the right thing to do,” the foreign minister added.Poland-Israel ties have been strained since 2018, after Poland passed a law penalizing those arguing that Poland or the Polish people were in any way responsible for the Holocaust. Prominent Israelis sharply criticized the law; then-foreign minister Israel Katz repeated a quote from former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir that Poles get antisemitism with their mothers’ milk, and Lapid, then an opposition lawmaker, said Poland was complicit in the Holocaust. Then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said soon after that some Poles collaborated with the Nazis, which also sparked an uproar in Poland.Poland was home to one of the world's biggest Jewish communities until it was almost entirely wiped out by the Nazis during World War Two. Jewish former property owners and their descendants have been campaigning for compensation since the fall of communism in 1989.Poland is the only EU country that has not legislated on property restitution, despite repeated calls to do so from the United States.In 2015, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that there must be a deadline set, after which faulty administrative decisions can no longer be challenged. In March, a parliamentary committee proposed a bill to implement that ruling with deadlines ranging from 10-30 years. Critics say that would put a time limit on requests for restitution.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Lapid said that preserving the memory of the Holocaust and taking care of survivors, which includes property restitution, is an important part of Israel's identity and the Foreign Ministry's actions."This is a moral and historic responsibility that we proudly carry," he stated.Lapid added that he expects countries to act to return Jewish property that was confiscated during the Holocaust."The Polish law, which effectively prevents restitution of Jewish property or compensation in exchange for it, is a terrible injustice and shamefully harms the rights of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, which came from Jewish communities that lived in Poland for hundreds of years," he stated.Ahead of the vote, the US chargé d'affaires expressed his concerns in a letter to the parliament speaker, Polish media reported."Our understanding is that this draft bill would effectively make restitution or compensation for Holocaust or Communist era property unobtainable for a large percentage of claims," Bix Aliu wrote, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.The parliamentary press office confirmed it had received such a letter, though it did not release the text. The US embassy did not comment.The World Jewish Restitution Organization, objecting to the bill, said "new, insurmountable legal conditions should not be imposed in 2021 that make it impossible to recover ... property or receive just compensation".Barbara Bartus, one of the bill's authors, said parliament has to enact the Tribunal's verdict. The new time limits would apply only to administrative proceedings and not civil lawsuits, although she accepted that challenging administrative decisions was often the basis for claims of compensation."It's been over 30 years (that Poland is) a free country and I believe ... if someone needed to sort out some very old issues in administrative proceedings ... they had 30 years to do that," Bartus told Reuters.The Polish foreign and justice ministries did not reply to Reuters' requests for comment.
