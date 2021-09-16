Lawyers group opens first bar exam course

The Israel Bar Association has prepared 27 textbooks (with approximately 3,000 pages of content) at an investment of NIS 1.3 million, for its first certification preparatory course for the bar examination. The preparatory course opened on September 5.

The bar examinations will be held on December 28, and it is estimated that about 2,300 law students will sit for them.

About 450 students will take part in the association’s first course. It was developed on the basis of vast legal knowledge and expertise, while also analyzing the academic and practical needs of the students for the exams’ new format. The association’s academic committee guided the development of the course.

The course will also include test simulations, a learning and practice platform with a digital trainer (over 8,000 questions and answers), videos, and professional and mental health guidance throughout the study period.

The association’s activity center is presently set to be inaugurated in Or Yehuda, with a total investment of NIS 4.5 million.

Headed by attorneys Erika Solomon Vasser and Roy Bitton, the group will distribute 30 scholarships based on academic achievement as well as socioeconomic need, with each scholarship worth up to NIS 3,000.

The association brings a unique method of preparation for the exams. The method was developed by academics with extensive experience in the world of the Bar Association examination. It also has an academic advisory committee composed of senior members of the legal world – from academia, practical law, and judicial institutions representing the various legal sectors and branches.

The association’s academic advisory committee includes a former ambassador to the UN, and a former president of the National Labor Court.