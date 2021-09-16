The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lawyers group opens first bar exam course

The Israel Bar Association has prepared 27 textbooks at an investment of NIS 1.3 million, for its first certification preparatory course for the bar examination.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 23:13
Oodles of reading material at an old bookstore in Safed (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Oodles of reading material at an old bookstore in Safed
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The Israel Bar Association has prepared 27 textbooks (with approximately 3,000 pages of content) at an investment of NIS 1.3 million, for its first certification preparatory course for the bar examination. The preparatory course opened on September 5.
The bar examinations will be held on December 28, and it is estimated that about 2,300 law students will sit for them.
About 450 students will take part in the association’s first course. It was developed on the basis of vast legal knowledge and expertise, while also analyzing the academic and practical needs of the students for the exams’ new format. The association’s academic committee guided the development of the course.
The course will also include test simulations, a learning and practice platform with a digital trainer (over 8,000 questions and answers), videos, and professional and mental health guidance throughout the study period.
The association’s activity center is presently set to be inaugurated in Or Yehuda, with a total investment of NIS 4.5 million.
Headed by attorneys Erika Solomon Vasser and Roy Bitton, the group will distribute 30 scholarships based on academic achievement as well as socioeconomic need, with each scholarship worth up to NIS 3,000.
The association brings a unique method of preparation for the exams. The method was developed by academics with extensive experience in the world of the Bar Association examination. It also has an academic advisory committee composed of senior members of the legal world – from academia, practical law, and judicial institutions representing the various legal sectors and branches.
The association’s academic advisory committee includes a former ambassador to the UN, and a former president of the National Labor Court.


Tags law Israel Bar Association lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

To our Arab-Israeli siblings: Thank you - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Eli Kavon

Three holy men we should be remembering - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by