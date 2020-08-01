The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Left to Gantz: Designate La Familia as a terrorist organization

Eight La Familia members were arrested for attacking a news crew and throwing rocks at cars near Jerusalem's Central Station.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
AUGUST 1, 2020 18:07
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Around 1,200 people joined MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), demanding Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz designate far-right soccer fan club La Familia as a terrorist organization.
La Familia, the fan club of Jerusalem's Betar soccer team, made headlines recently following instances of violence against anti-government protester and journalists. The club is known for calling itself "the country's most racist group" in it traditional chant "Hineh Hie Olah" ("Here it Comes").
A news crew from Israel's Channel 13 was attacked Friday near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residency on Jerusalem's Balfour Street by members of the club. Eight La Familia members were arrested for attacking the crew and allegedly throwing rocks at cars near Jerusalem's Central Station. 
Some 16 people were arrested on Friday for attacking protesters and a police officer. Some 13 are facing a bail hearing. According to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv, half of those arrested are minors.
 
"Dear brothers! As you know, the enemies of Israel continue disgracing every Jewish symbol and harming every existing Jewish element," La Familia wrote in a Facebook post ahead of the demonstrations, referencing the controversy around a social work student's topless protest on a Menorah monument near the Knesset.
"Not only that, they continue uploading more and more photos and videos that disgrace us and the Jewish faith," the post said. "This is why we cannot stay indifferent and sit in silence!"
The group called on its supporters to "meet near Jerusalem's Central Station Thursday at 9:30 p.m., ahead of the end of the Tisha B'Av fast," adding "watch out, leftist rags, the rules of the game are changing now."
La Familia said that it has "no interest in politics. What is important to us is protecting the Jewish nature of the State of Israel, which is crumbling in front of our eyes."
Its only target are "anarchist extremists who have crossed the line, which we will not forgive," the group said. "Our strength is in our unity."
Some 430 groups and formations have been classified as terrorist organizations by the Defense Ministry between 1964 and March 2020, 377 of which were classified as such over the last two decades.
The majority of the groups declared by the Defense Ministry as terrorist organizations are radical Islamist movements, Palestinian groups and militias such as Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.
If La Familia is classified as a terrorist organization, it will join Rabbi Meir Kahane's Kach movement as the second Jewish movement to be officially designated as terrorist by the Defense Ministry, apart from Kach's sub-divisions.
According to the 2016 Anti-Terrorism Law, a terrorist organization is a "body of persons in an organized and continuous structure that commits terrorist acts or that operates with the intention that terrorist acts will be committed."
Terrorism, according to the law, is an "act carried out or threatened to be carried out," posing an actual risk of "serious harm to a person's body or freedom...public health or safety...property...places of worship or burial and holy objects," as well as "infrastructure, systems or essential services."
 
Maariv Online contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Terrorism protests far-right Tamar Zandberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by