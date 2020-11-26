The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Legalizing outposts is last nail in the coffin of Trump's annexation map

The Right has gotten bolder under Netanyahu in laying claim to settler land, which makes up 60% of the West Bank.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 15:53
Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett visits new housing projects in Judea and Samaria (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett visits new housing projects in Judea and Samaria
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Strangely, Israel’s announcement that it could legalize the West Bank outposts is the last nail in the coffin of US President Donald Trump’s annexation map.
The fact that Minister of Community Affairs Tzachi Hanegbi could so blatantly speak in the Knesset about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for a process to authorize what could effectively be dozens of additional settlements is, therefore, one of the consolation prizes handed to the Israeli Right in lieu of the failed unilateral sovereignty pledges he made during the last election cycles.
Hanegbi brief statement to the Knesset on the matter on Wednesday was unique and a reflection of the unusual diplomatic bubble of time in which Israel finds itself in at present.
It is likely that a bold move to authorize the outposts could only really happen in this specific waiting period, between the end of the Trump administration and the start of the Biden one.
It is for this reason that the fate of the outposts, whose significance has almost been forgotten on the international and local stage, has been raised now.
Had Trump won the US election, it is possible that such a blatant move could not have happened at all.
In January, Trump published a map that allowed Israel to annex up to 30% of the West Bank, where all the settlements are located. But the Trump map did not necessarily include dozens of outposts, whose fate was uncertain given that these fledgling communities had no legal standing.
The contours of the map were never finalized, but it was estimated that many of the outposts were either outside its borders or within enclaves which right-wing opponents of the map believed were endangered by the Trump annexation plan. It remained a possibility that had Trump’s map come to fruition, dozens of outposts could have been evacuated.
Such an evacuation, plus the belief that the plan endangered 15 settlements, was one of the reasons many on the Israeli Right fought against the map. The Right wanted to apply sovereignty to the settlements, but not under the constraints of Trump’s plan. They would have preferred to see it applied to a larger swath of territory. While they are upset that sovereignty did not happen, many on the Right are glad that Trump's map was never executed.
The US and Israeli decision to suspend annexation in favor of normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, however, kept the map in play. The Trump administration was adamant that it had not halted annexation, only suspended it, and that its plan for a two-state solution to the conflict was still on the table, albeit only at a later date.
Trump official’s adherence to annexation, while in some ways reassuring to the Right, was also concerning. It left a question mark over how much settlement development could occur outside the contours of the Trump map, particularly if such settlement activity thwarted any execution of that map or Trump’s two-state vision.
In the aftermath of Trump’s electoral loss, US officials did not turn on the Israeli Right or the settlements, quite the opposite.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two unprecedented visits to Israeli-held areas of the West Bank earlier this month; the Psagot Winery in the Shaar Binyamin Industrial Park and the site of Jesus’ baptismal site, Qasr al-Yehud, which is an Israeli national park. No Secretary of State has ever legitimized settlement activity in that way. All past high level US visits to the West Bank were solely to territory under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.  
Pompeo also took the added step of announcing that settlement products could be designated “made in Israel.” He has also hinted at additional supportive measures
These moves have given Israel the impression that the Trump administration would support government steps to augment Israel’s hold on the West Bank in the weeks remaining until US President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20. Adherence to the Trump map bears little relevance anymore, given that Biden is expected to permanently shelve the plan.
Trump’s legacy in the West Bank will best be expressed through the steps taken under his watch to legitimize and expand Israel’s territorial hold there, short of actual annexation. A government statement in favor of West Bank outposts authorization would appear to fall within that parameter.
But such US support is not the only unique factor in the equation. Netanyahu might normally have needed to be concerned with a grace period with respect to an incoming president with whom he had yet to build a relationship. In this case, however, Biden and Netanyahu have known each other for decades, and Netanyahu seems comfortable pushing back at Biden along already existing diplomatic fault lines in their relationship such as West Bank settlements.
This is particularly true given that Netanyahu has to worry about assuaging the Israeli Right for the suspension of annexation and or failed unilateral sovereignty, should Israel head in the near future to yet another round of elections.
In short, Netanyahu has incentive and little to restrain him from making such a move now.
Critics have charged that Netanyahu’s steps are too cautious and easily reversible should the diplomatic winds from Washington blow coldly in his direction once Biden is in office.
It is unlikely that any government decision would include a blanket outpost authorization, and even if it did, execution would take time. At its worst, a government decision would rest on a statement of intent. At its best, it would add to such a statement criteria for legalization and set forth a process to do so.
Legal advisors have noted the domestic statutory importance of designating these communities as legal endeavors on the path to authorization, rather than allowing them to remain as illegal entities. It is advice that would bear particular relevance now, after the outposts illegal status almost led to their evacuation under the Trump plan.
At issue are some 100 outposts, built between 1992 and today, without authorizations. The Israeli Left holds that they are illegal communities built with the help of criminal collusion by various government officials and ministries to advance an agenda bent on thwarting any peace process that involved a two-state solution. They were supported in that conclusion by a government commissioned study by attorney Talia Sasson, which concluded that the outposts were illegal.
Under former Prime Ministers Ariel Sharon and Ehud Olmert, Israel spoke of evacuating outposts, particularly those built after March 2001, when Sharon took power.
Since taking office in 2009, Netanyahu has worked to slowly rebrand the outposts from illegal endeavors to fledgling communities, whose authorization was not completed. Initially in 2011 he spoke of authorizing outposts on state land. A legal study he commissioned, known as the Levy report, published in 2012 spoke of how the outposts could be legalized.
Then, in 2017, the security cabinet under his direction created a committee headed by veteran settler leader Pinchas Wallerstein to study ways to legalize the outposts. This was followed by Hanegbi’s statement in the Knesset about a possible government decision on the matter.
Hanegbi was vague about the timing of the actual government vote, even though it's clear that one is best taken soon before Biden takes office and before the country heads to elections, and the Israeli government’s power is downgraded by its transitional status.
Many on the Right have touted the role of the outposts in thwarting a two-state solution on land in Area C of the West Bank. Where Sasson saw criminal government collusion in her report, they see tactic approvals by governments for whom support for settlements was the objective all along.
The Right has also gotten bolder under Netanyahu in laying claim to all of that land, which makes up 60% of the West Bank.
Authorizing the outposts would expand Israel’s holding in the West Bank beyond the existing 30%, and bring Israel one step forward in that direction.
In speaking of the outpost legalization in the Knesset on Wednesday, Hanegbi stated, “Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is a fait accompli. Everything we dreamed of decades ago has become a reality.”
Given that annexation was never applied, either unilaterally by Israel or according to the Trump map, his words rung a bit hollow.
The absence of annexation places a question over the future of some 130 settlements. As long as they are outside the boundaries of sovereign Israel, then the possibility of evacuation hovers above them. The fait accompli terminology might have been better reserved for that moment.
What is true is that in the absence of annexation, there is a window for Israel to expand its existing foothold in Judea and Samaria, a move that would be expressed by the authorization of the outposts.
Given that it is unlikely that this would happen immediately, the value of a government vote afford the outposts some measures of protection and makes a larger policy statement about Israel’s territorial intentions.
The claim to the outposts is a nod by Netanyahu to the Right in that is a rejection of the territorial limitations place by Trump annexation map and inches forward Israel’s territorial claims on a larger portion of Area C.
True it is not an actual, but in the universe of signs and symbols, it is not still a step forward for the Right within its lager battle for Area C.


Tags Settlements israel new settlements israel settlement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by