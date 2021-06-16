Lehava activist interrogated for sexually assaulting underage girl

A well-known activist for the far-right Lehava organization is currently under investigation for sexually assaulting an underage female volunteer, N12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the incident happened around 10 months ago when the girl asked the man for help with an issue on her computer.

"He took care of [the computer issue], and told me 'You smell nice.' I ignored it," she told N12.

"Fifteen minutes later, there was another problem with the computer, and this time he already started to touch me: leg, hands, back, face. I froze. He kissed me on the forehead and I said, 'Stop, stop, I'm not comfortable.'

He stopped and replied 'I'm sorry. I do not know what came over me.''