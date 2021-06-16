The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lehava activist interrogated for sexually assaulting underage girl

"He started to touch me: leg, hands, back, face. I froze. He kissed me on the forehead and I said, 'Stop, stop, I'm not comfortable.'"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 21:28
Ben-Zion Gopstein (left), leader of the group Lehava, gathers with some of his young followers in Jerusalem in 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ben-Zion Gopstein (left), leader of the group Lehava, gathers with some of his young followers in Jerusalem in 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A well-known activist for the far-right Lehava organization is currently under investigation for sexually assaulting an underage female volunteer, N12 reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the incident happened around 10 months ago when the girl asked the man for help with an issue on her computer.
"He took care of [the computer issue], and told me 'You smell nice.' I ignored it," she told N12. 
"Fifteen minutes later, there was another problem with the computer, and this time he already started to touch me: leg, hands, back, face. I froze. He kissed me on the forehead and I said, 'Stop, stop, I'm not comfortable.' 
He stopped and replied 'I'm sorry. I do not know what came over me.''
She told N12 that "Later that evening, it happened again and he touched me in the same places. Again I said to him, 'Stop, enough,' and he replied, 'I did not mean to hurt you. The instinct has taken over me."
Members of the organization who were made aware of the crime and wanted to bring it forward to parties inside Lehava claim that, at the time, "Ayala Ben-Gvir shut us down, arguing that [publicizing] it would hurt her [the girl's] shidduch prospects." 
Ayala Ben-Gvir insisted to N12 that "from the moment I was made aware of the situation I advised that she go to the police. However, she was nervous to do so, and didn't want to go public, so I respected her wishes." 
The first time a complaint had been filed in any official capacity was when it reached the police. 
Though Lehava claims that the suspect had been banned from nearing the organization's premises, eye witnesses told N12 that they had seen him after the incident took place. 


Tags lehava sexual assault sexual abuse itamar ben-gvir Ben-Gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by